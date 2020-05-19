Edicola

TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 For Its Unique Design Featuring TCL's Innovative Acoustic Reflector Technology

TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 For Its Unique Design Featuring TCL's Innovative Acoustic Reflector Technology

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, underlines its commitment to sound technology innovation as the TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 for its unique design of innovative acoustic reflector technology. The TCL RAY•DANZ Soundbar with Dolby Atmos is designed around customer's needs to deliver an immersive Dolby Atmos home entertainment experience. It'll be globally available from May 2020.

"TCL is to leverage its strong capabilities in audio and vertical integration to offer consumers superior sound quality at home. We continue to improve people's lives through smart products and premium experiences," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD is a major achievement regarded as a key breakthrough for TCL to become a leader in functional and innovative soundbar design, extending the TCL brand into new markets and opening up exciting new possibilities for the future.

Seeking better home cinematic experience delivered by a soundbar, TCL has developed the RAY•DANZ technology featuring uniquely rearward angled speakers that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units. This is a solution that directs sound outward in a wide pattern, providing a much larger soundstage than other soundbars on the market can offer without overly relying on digital processing.

This, together with a centrally positioned speaker to deliver dialogue and a strong center presence, and in combination with Dolby Atmos, delivers an immersive experience with a wide sound stage. The RAY•DANZ technology utilizes advanced Dolby technology to deliver sounds that flow all around, which can be enjoyed anywhere inside the wide sound stage.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs to audio, appliances and smart home products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168763/TCL_9_Series_Ray_Danz_Soundbar.jpg

 

