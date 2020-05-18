Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

ITC Savlon Launches Hand Sanitiser Priced Less Than a Cent

comunicati

ITC Savlon Launches Hand Sanitiser Priced Less Than a Cent

18.05.2020 - 14:45

0

An innovative solution to ensure an equitable and affordable access to hand hygiene

NEW DELHI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world braces to witness the new normal, hand hygiene is emerging as a global priority. The awareness of hand hygiene and the need is now a well-established conversation but often access to hand hygiene becomes a challenge due to lack of facilities and resources. Organisations like WHO and UNICEF estimate that globally 3 billion people lack hand hygiene facilities at home. This is even more critical when stepping out for work especially in the low- or middle-income households.

ITC, India's leading multi-business conglomerate, and its leading hygiene brand Savlon is known for redefining norms conscientiously. In an inclusive step forward, Savlon launches its hand sanitiser at a price of just 0.6 Cent (Less than a Cent| INR 0.50 or half an Indian rupee).The Savlon hand sanitiser in a sachet format at this price makes it probably the world's most economical hand sanitiser available today. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented pandemic and in a responsible step forward, Savlon introduced the hand sanitiser sachet to address the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability. Designed for a single use, the Savlon sanitiser sachet is extremely cost-effective and an accessible out-of-home sanitising solution. Developed with the help of global leaders like Givaudan, the Savlon sanitiser in a sachet format reiterates its stringent quality norms with this world class product. The economical pricing makes Savlon sanitiser sachet almost as cost effective as a hand wash.  

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, "We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion. The launch of probably the world's most economically priced hand sanitiser in a sachet format is an endeavour to ensure a wide access to hand hygiene."

Ajit Pal, Regional Director, South Asia, Fragrances Division, Givaudan, added, "The name Savlon stands for reliability. The consistency with which ITC has upheld the various attributes that make it one of the best brands of its kind in the world is truly commendable. We at Givaudan feel privileged to have been a partner in the sensorial journey of the brand. The launch of Savlon sanitiser in a single use sachet at the incredibly low price marks a major milestone in the brand's history. It delivers the same standards of quality and reliability that Savlon stands for but for the first time at a price point that makes it available to millions of new consumers. It meets an important health and safety need today and this launch ITC has indeed made its contribution towards a national cause."   

For more about ITC please visit: www.itcportal.com

Press Contacts:Deepika GirdharPR Pundit +91-9643470449 deepika.g@prpundit.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169315/ITC_Savlon_Hand_Sanitiser_Sachet.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Mediagallery

Ex Ilva, a Genova operai in corteo contro la cig per Covid

Ex Ilva, a Genova operai in corteo contro la cig per Covid

Genova, 18 mag. (askanews) - "I lavoratori non sono una merce, non siamo schiavi di Mittal". Scandendo questo e altri slogan a Genova circa 500 operai dello stabilimento ex Ilva di Cornigliano sono scesi in piazza questa mattina nonostante il divieto di cortei previsto dal nuovo Dpcm. I lavoratori sono in sciopero da venerdì scorso contro la decisione dell'azienda di prorogare e allargare la ...

 
Fase 2, prima messa in Duomo. Borgonovo: la gioia di ritrovarci

Fase 2, prima messa in Duomo. Borgonovo: la gioia di ritrovarci

Milano, 18 mag. (askanews) - E' un primo segno di ritorno alla normalità. Stamattina in Duomo per la messa feriale delle 8, la prima dopo il lockdown, la "consueta" comunità dei fedeli che normalmente assiste alle celebrazioni del mattino era quasi al completo. "Il gruppo che non si è ancora compattato, ma grosso modo è di questa entità, sulle trenta-quaranta persone che vengono prima di andare ...

 
Tagli di capelli dal barbiere per il sindaco di Bergamo Giorgio Gori

Tagli di capelli dal barbiere per il sindaco di Bergamo Giorgio Gori

(Agenzia Vista) Bergamo, 18 maggio 2020 Tagli di capelli dal barbiere per il sindaco di Bergamo Giorgio Gori Il sindaco di Bergamo Giorgio Gori ha deciso di tagliarsi i capelli nel giorno della riapertura di barbieri e parrucchieri nella fase 2 dell'emergenza coronavirus. "Adesso è vero" scrive il sindaco Gori postando delle foto su Instagram / Instagram Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
Totti e Ilary Blasi, passeggiata per il centro di Roma con la mascherina. Nessuno li riconosce

Totti e Ilary Blasi, passeggiata per il centro di Roma con la mascherina. Nessuno li riconosce

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 maggio 2020 Totti e Ilary Blasi, passeggiata per il centro di Roma con la mascherina. Nessuno li riconosce L'ex capitano della Roma Francesco Totti e la moglie Ilary Blasi passeggiano indisturbati, indossando le mascherine, per il centro storico di Roma: da Via del Corso a Fontana di Trevi passando per il Pantheon. / Instagram Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi Fonte: Agenzia ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Uomini e Donne, scintille tra Gemma e Valentina per Sirius nella puntata del 18 maggio. Il video

TELEVISIONE

Uomini e Donne, scintille tra Gemma e Valentina per Sirius nella puntata del 18 maggio. Il video

A Uomini e Donne va in scena una furiosa lite tra Gemma Galgani e Valentina Autiero. Dopo le avances di quest’ultima nei confronti di Nicola, in arte Sirius, la veterana ...

18.05.2020

Gianpiero Galeazzi compie 74 anni. Nella storia le sue telecronache di canottaggio e canoa

IL COMPLEANNO

Gianpiero Galeazzi compie 74 anni. Nella storia le sue telecronache di canottaggio e canoa

Dal canottaggio alla canoa, passando per tennis e calcio. Le sue telecronache hanno fatto la storia e oggi, 18 maggio 2020, Gianpiero Galeazzi compie 74 anni. Telecronista ...

18.05.2020

È morto l'attore Michel Piccoli: aveva 94 anni. Protagonista in film celebri, anche Habemus papam di Moretti

Lutto

È morto l'attore Michel Piccoli: aveva 94 anni. Protagonista in film celebri, anche Habemus papam di Moretti

È morto oggi, lunedì 18 maggio 2020, all'età di 94 anni Michel Piccoli. Attore, regista, sceneggiatore e produttore cinematografico francese, ha lavorato con i più grandi ...

18.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33