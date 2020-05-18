Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Solis to Raise $100M and Double Production Capacity

comunicati

Solis to Raise $100M and Double Production Capacity

18.05.2020 - 13:15

0

String inverter leader builds new factory to meet global demand for solar

NINGBO, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, announced plans to raise over $100M USD (700M Chinese Yuan), through a non-public offering to finance the expansion of its manufacturing capacity. Facing a rise in the global string inverter market, Ginlong will use these funds to double its production capacity of Solis products to 20GW per year. This expansion will enable Solis to boost its supply to grid-connected and solar-plus-storage projects for customers world-wide.

"The demand for our ultra-reliable Solis inverters has driven this push to double our capacity," says Yiming Wang, Ginlong President. "We are seeing a boost in demand for string inverters over other technologies due to its cost-competitiveness and reliability. This doubling of our production represents an exciting milestone for Solis." 

The expanded factory will add 1,000,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Binhai Industrial park, bringing the company's total capacity to 20GW. Construction plans include a new state-of-the-art R&D center, high-volume production lines equipped with advanced automation machinery, increased warehousing capacity and new offices. A new corporate campus includes state-of-the-art offices, a multi-functional conference center and apartments for dedicated personnel.

"Our new corporate campus will  add more than 500 new jobs to the Solis team, bringing in fresh talent and new ideas to boost innovation and drive growth," adds Wang.

Ginlong raised 533 million yuan during its IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in March of 2019, making it the only publicly-traded company focused exclusively on PV string inverters. Solis has since experienced strong demand fueled by residential, commercial and utility solar markets across Asia, the Americas and Europe. In Q1of this year the company reported its strongest quarter ever with first quarter profits up 766% from 2019.

About Ginlong Technologies

Established in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, go to ginlong.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Mediagallery

Provano a ripartire gli stabilimenti di Ostia. “Saremo fortunati se non andremo in rosso”

Provano a ripartire gli stabilimenti di Ostia. “Saremo fortunati se non andremo in rosso”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 maggio 2020 Provano a ripartire gli stabilimenti di Ostia. “Saremo fortunati se non andremo in rosso” Con le nuove normative emanate dal Governo, gli stabilimenti balneari provano a ripartire. Igienizzazione degli spazi, mascherine e ombrelloni a distanza queste le indicazioni principali per la riapertura. Ecco le parole del proprietario del Lido Battistini a Ostia. ...

 
Le foto dell'Italia che riparte, ma Confcommercio lancia l'allarme: "Ad aprile -47,6% dei consumi"
CORONAVIRUS

Le foto dell'Italia che riparte, ma Confcommercio lancia l'allarme: "Ad aprile -47,6% dei consumi"

Da oggi possono riaprire circa 800 mila imprese, ma il completo lockdown di aprile ha avuto conseguenze che il sistema economico italiano non ha mai sperimentato dopo la seconda guerra mondiale. Infatti, spiega in una nota l’ufficio studi di Confcommercio, dopo la flessione del 30,1% di marzo, nel mese scorso i consumi sono crollati, rispetto ad aprile 2019, del 47,6%. Inoltre, il rimbalzo ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

È morto l'attore Michel Piccoli: aveva 94 anni. Protagonista in film celebri, anche Habemus papam di Moretti

Lutto

È morto l'attore Michel Piccoli: aveva 94 anni. Protagonista in film celebri, anche Habemus papam di Moretti

È morto oggi, lunedì 18 maggio 2020, all'età di 94 anni Michel Piccoli. Attore, regista, sceneggiatore e produttore cinematografico francese, ha lavorato con i più grandi ...

18.05.2020

Fedez, l'ultimo singolo "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)" è già un tormentone. Il video

MUSICA

Fedez, l'ultimo singolo "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)" è già un tormentone. Il video

Vola l'ultimo singolo di Fedez. "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)" su Youtube ha già superato quota 600.000 visualizzazioni in due giorni. Una sorpresa per tutti i fan del rapper ...

18.05.2020

Giletti al sottosegretario sull'Austria che non apre le frontiere: "Dovete dirgli ma che c***o fate"

TELEVISIONE

Giletti al sottosegretario sull'Austria che non apre le frontiere: "Dovete dirgli ma che c***o fate"

L'Italia apre i confini, l'Austria no. E Massimo Giletti, in diretta a Non è l'Arena, striglia in studio Manlio Di Stefano, sottosegretario agli Esteri: "Oggi l'Austria ha ...

18.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33