Premia Partners celebrated strong return for China New Economy ETF and waived manager's fee for US Treasury Floating Rate ETF

18.05.2020 - 08:15

HONG KONG, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners the Asia ETF provider today released the following to share about a good news and a bold move:

Dear Clients and Friends,

In a few months it will be our fourth anniversary at Premia.

While still the young David braving the world among the Goliaths, we would love to give special thanks to all of you who have supported us, encouraged us, trusted us and partnered with us throughout this journey. Without such we would not be able to keep going with just our faith, courage and commitment, believing that the Asia ETF space could become better with our tireless efforts to make a difference.

Recently we celebrated the HKEx 2019 Top Performing – Total Return Award for our flagship Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF which continued with strong 8.8%[1] YTD return. As we continue to reflect what we can do better in this extraordinary time for our clients, we decided to make a bold move which we feel is the right thing to do.

With immediate effect, we shall waive our fee and may subsidize part of the third-party expenses[2] of the Premia US Treasury Floating Rate ETF, temporarily until end of 2020 or further notice. We hope this would provide our clients with a more meaningful allocation tool during the current yield environment, as we charge forward together during this time of not just uncertainties, but also hope and opportunities.

Keep well, and thank you for being with us.

Sincerely from all of us at Premia Partners

About Premia Partners | Your Authentic ETF Partner for Asia

Premia Partners was founded in Hong Kong in 2016, by a group of enthusiasts who believe in enabling investors with efficient investment tools. For more information on Premia or our ETFs covering China, Asia Innovative Technology, Emerging ASEAN, Vietnam, US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com

About Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF (Tickers: 3173.HK/9173.HK) – it tracks the CSI Caixin Rayliant New Economic Engine Index, capturing ~300 leaders from new economy industries in China, such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, cloud computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, semiconductor, industrial automation, technology, communications, e-commerce, interactive home entertainment and more. On USD NAV total return basis, YTD return as of 13thMay 2020 was 8.8%, and 2019 calendar year return was 43.4%.

About Premia US Treasury Floating Rate ETF (Tickers: 3077.HK/9077.HK/9078.HK) - it tracks the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury Floating Rate Bond Index, and invests in a basket of US Treasury Floating Rate bonds with 2-year term that reset their coupon rate weekly based on the most recent 90-day T-bill auction, thus assuming the US sovereign credit risk with ultra short effective duration of up to one week.

