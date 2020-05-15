Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

GameChange Solar Surpasses 10 GW Milestone

comunicati

GameChange Solar Surpasses 10 GW Milestone

15.05.2020 - 16:15

0

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that is has surpassed the 10 GW milestone for sales since the company was founded in 2012. The company's rapid expansion has been prompted by growth in both its fixed-tilt and tracker product lines for MaxSpan™ and Genius Tracker™ respectively. Customer adoption has been widespread globally due to GameChange Solar's cost-effective and fast installing systems which have surpassed bankability requirements for even the most stringent project owning utilities and IPPs worldwide.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "We are gratified to pass the 10 GW milestone and look forward to further growth and continuing to be a leading innovator in the market. We are driven by our mission to reduce costs for utility-scale solar projects in order to drive the industry's growth globally."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125  email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168564/GameChange_Solar_10_GW.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/292966/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Fase 2, slitta la firma delle ordinanze di riapertura: Tesei si prende altro tempo

Riaperture, Tesei aspetta il ritardatario Conte

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Mediagallery

Silvia Romano, P. Filippo (Nigrizia): proteggerla, no accanimento

Silvia Romano, P. Filippo (Nigrizia): proteggerla, no accanimento

Roma, 15 mag. (askanews) - "Vince la speranza" è il titolo che Nigrizia, rivista dei missionari comboniani dedicati all'Africa, ha scelto il giorno della liberazione di Silvia Romano. E padre Filippo Ivardi, direttore, commenta la notizia della cooperante italiana rilasciata sabato 8 maggio. "La prima reazione è stata di immensa gioia nel riconoscere la bellezza di liberare una ragazza partita ...

 
L'ultimo appello di Ezio Bosso: "la musica, comparto produttivo"

L'ultimo appello di Ezio Bosso: "la musica, comparto produttivo"

Roma, 15 mag. (askanews) - Ezio Bosso era in lockdown come tutti gli italiani quando - ospite a distanza di Propaganda Live su La7 il 10 aprile scorso - disse: "Ti faccio il mio esempio: io senza la mia orchestra non ho un accesso al suono reale perché sono un direttore e i musicisti hanno bisogno dello scambio con le persone che non sono solo pubblico, ma suonano con il loro silenzio con noi. La ...

 
Jesolo prepara le spiagge: "Ma servono anche i turisti stranieri"

Jesolo prepara le spiagge: "Ma servono anche i turisti stranieri"

Roma, 15 mag. (askanews) - Lettini e ombrelloni distanziati, pulizia e igiene potenziate. Gli stabilimenti balneari si preparano, sperando di inaugurare quanto prima la stagione già in ritardo rispetto agli anni passati. Ma le indicazioni nazionali per le aperture in sicurezza a prova di contagio da coronavirus non sono ancora arrivate, così come le ordinanze regionali. In Veneto però si lavora ...

 
Milano, assessore Del Corno presenta Piano Cultura da 2 milioni

Milano, assessore Del Corno presenta Piano Cultura da 2 milioni

Milano, 15 mag. (askanews) - È stato approvato oggi dalla Giunta comunale di Milano il "Piano Cultura", che definisce le linee guida per l'assegnazione di contributi a sostegno degli operatori che offrono servizi culturali nella città. Il budget di 2 milioni di euro, che proviene del Fondo di Mutuo Soccorso per l'emergenza sanitaria del Comune di Milano, è stato destinato al comparto Cultura. La ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 15 maggio il thriller "The river wild - Il fiume della paura" su Iris. Con Meryl Streep

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 15 maggio il thriller "The river wild - Il fiume della paura" su Iris. Con Meryl Streep

Stasera in tv 15 maggio va in onda il film thriller "The river wild - Il fiume della paura" (Iris, ore 21). La pellicola è del 1994, la regia di Curtis Hanson, nel cast Meryl ...

15.05.2020

Stasera in tv 15 maggio il film "Il tuo ultimo sguardo" con Bardem e Theron. Regia di Sean Penn

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 15 maggio il film "Il tuo ultimo sguardo" con Bardem e Theron. Regia di Sean Penn

Stasera in tv 15 maggio va in onda il film "Il tuo ultimo sguardo" (Rai Movie ore 23). La regia è di Sean Penn, nel cast ci sono Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Adele ...

15.05.2020

Michele Bravi, il ritorno dopo l'incidente: "Sono diverso". Oggi in tv ed esce "La vita breve dei coriandoli"

MUSICA

Michele Bravi, il ritorno dopo l'incidente: "Sono diverso". Oggi su Canale 5

Il cantante Michele Bravi inizia il suo nuovo percorso professionale da “Amici Speciali” (clicca qui) - dopo il tragico incidente stradale del 22 novembre 2018, in cui ha ...

15.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33