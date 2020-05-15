BetaVia™ Complete from Kemin Receives a Positive Novel Food Opinion from EFSA

The immune ingredient is the first algae-sourced beta-glucan product to receive a positive novel food opinion in Europe

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has positively assessed the safety of BetaVia™ Complete as a novel food pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2015/2283. This positive opinion will allow Kemin to be granted a five-year exclusivity on sales of BetaVia Complete in Europe.

BetaVia Complete, an algae-sourced beta-glucan ingredient for year-round immune support, is manufactured through a patented process using a proprietary strain of algae, Euglena gracilis ATCC PTA-123017, and is the first and only ingredient derived from this strain to be issued a positive opinion from EFSA.

EFSA is the European Union's independent agency that provides scientific opinions and assesses risks in the food chain. The novel food opinion on BetaVia Complete, which is publicly available on EFSA's website, reflects the thorough safety evaluation performed by the EFSA Panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens on Kemin's immune support ingredient. EFSA considers BetaVia Complete safe when used in food supplements; foods for total diet replacement for weight control; and as a food ingredient added to a number of food products. EFSA could not have reached this positive conclusion without Kemin's proprietary safety data.

BetaVia Complete contains greater than 50 percent beta 1,3 glucan, as well as proteins, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids. This nutrient-rich ingredient is derived from a dried, whole algae (Euglena gracilis) fermentate, making it ideal for year-round immune support products.

"EFSA conducted an extremely rigorous evaluation of the safety data on BetaVia Complete, and this tremendous achievement demonstrates the strength of the novel food dossier Kemin Human Nutrition and Health submitted to EFSA," said Pedro Vieira, Vice President – Europe and Latin America, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "We are extremely excited to receive EFSA's positive opinion for our ingredient, BetaVia Complete, as Europe is a key market in terms of growth for both BetaVia and Kemin Human Nutrition and Health."

BetaVia Complete is a unique, algae-sourced, nutrient-rich ingredient that supports the immune system in three distinct ways to naturally and effectively enhance overall health and wellness. BetaVia Complete's triple-action protection includes:

These beneficial immune effects translate into health benefits which are supported by clinical and preclinical research on the respiratory and gastrointestinal tract.

"With increasing consumer demand for products that offer immune support, we are very excited to be one step closer to making BetaVia Complete available to European consumers who seek solutions to live a healthier life," said Miguel Martinho, Marketing Manager – Europe, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

