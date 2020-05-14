Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

AGC Biologics to Participate in First-Ever BIO Digital Conference

comunicati

AGC Biologics to Participate in First-Ever BIO Digital Conference

14.05.2020 - 14:45

0

BIO International transitions to virtual format known as BIO Digital due to COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), will be participating in the first-ever BIO Digital event. BIO International Conference is holding its annual event virtually this year in order to safely connect industry experts amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. The event, which takes place June 8 - 12, brings together capital, scientific and development expertise that is required to turn promising innovation into successful medicine.

During the digital gathering, AGC Biologics will be holding virtual meetings with clients via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system to share information on globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers. Virtual meeting times are still available to those participating.

"By virtually participating in BIO Digital, AGC Biologics will continue to engage with potential partners around the globe," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "Given the current economic and health safety climate, collaborations from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector are more important than ever."

"AGC Biologics will also use this opportunity to highlight the recent expansion of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) offering," says AGC Biologics' CBO Mark Womack. "To serve the rapidly growing  demand for pDNA, AGC Biologics offers a 10-year proven track record in commercial plasmid production and a highly customizable approach for all plasmid needs."

AGC Biologics will host a 20 minute virtual BIO Theater event on "Plasmid manufacturing excellence – The foundation for multiple new modalities" with speaker Mario Kraft on Wednesday, June 10th from 11:05 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. EDT.

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 900 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

About BIO Digital:When collaboration is more vital than ever, you can still rely on BIO to bring the industry together. For 2020, the BIO International Convention will transition to a new, virtual event format, BIO Digital. This virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to key partners via BIO One-on-One Partnering, educational resources to help drive your business, and the insights you need to continue critical research and development. We may not be able to gather in person, but nothing stops innovation. For more information visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Mediagallery

Putin aiuta compagnie aeree russe dopo danni da Covid 19

Putin aiuta compagnie aeree russe dopo danni da Covid 19

Mosca, 14 mag. (askanews) - Il governo russo ha annunciato lo stanziamento dell'equivalente di 300 milioni di euro per aiutare le compagnie aeree del Paese, duramente colpite dall'epidemia di coronavirus. Il testo specifica che l'ordine di supportare le compagnie russe è stato dato dal presidente Vladimir Putin. Il leader del Cremlino ha inoltre ordinato mercoledì 13 maggio di sostenere i ...

 
Dl Rilancio, Zaia: "Per nulla d'accordo con sanatoria migranti"

Dl Rilancio, Zaia: "Per nulla d'accordo con sanatoria migranti"

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 14 maggio 2020 Dl Rilancio, Zaia: "Per nulla d'accordo con sanatoria migranti" Lo ha detto il presidente della Regione Veneto, Luca Zaia, nel corso della consueta conferenza stampa sui numeri del coronavirus in diretta su Facebook. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 14 maggio il film "Nemico Pubblico" con Will Smith e Gene Hackman. Appuntamento su Rai 3

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio il film "Nemico Pubblico" con Will Smith e Gene Hackman. Appuntamento su Rai 3

Va in onda il film "Nemico pubblico" (stasera in tv 14 maggio, ore 21,20 su Rai 3). La pellicola è del 1998, la regia di Tony Scott e nel cast ci sono Will Smith e Gene ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio: quarta puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" in Riviera del Conero

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" in Riviera del Conero

Prosegue con la quarta puntata la sesta stagione di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" (stasera in tv giovedì 1 4 maggio 2020 su Sky Uno ore 21,15). Dopo aver fatto tappa a ...

14.05.2020

Diletta Leotta, mille rose rosse per lei in radio e sorpresa nel bigliettino. La domanda ai fan Video

Social

Diletta Leotta, mille rose rosse per lei in radio e sorpresa nel bigliettino

Mille rose rosse per Diletta Leotta. Un omaggio che la presentatrice Dazn, fidanzata del pugile Daniele Scardina, ha reso pubblico con un video sulle stories di Instagram. I ...

14.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33