FP Markets Rated by Investment Trends as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019

14.05.2020 - 14:15

SYDNEY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been rated as the forex & CFD broker with the "Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019" in the recently published Investment Trends 2019 Australia Leverage Trading Report. 

The prestigious accolade came from the Investment Trends 2019 Australia Leverage Trading Report which was based on a broad survey of more than 10,000 investors and traders conducted in November and December 2019. The respondents came from the Investment Trends panel, media houses, online brokers and clients of leverage trading providers.

Investment Trends is a privately owned financial services industry research company based in Sydney, Australia that develops and delivers independent, deep insights research on the behaviours, buying preferences and future needs of investors and intermediaries for the financial services companies that serve them across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA.

As a well-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded in 2005, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

Matt Murphie, Managing Director of FP Markets commented: "We are delighted to be rated as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019 by Investment Trends. The dedicated team at FP Markets work tirelessly to offer clients an unparalleled trading experience by providing consistently tighter spreads and the best in trade execution and it is pleasing to see the hard work recognised by industry experts."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets. 

Notes to EditorsAbout FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering,  please visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168244/FP_Markets_Awards.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg  

 

