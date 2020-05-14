Edicola

HEVC Advance's HEVC/H.265 Pool License confirmed as FRAND in Düsseldorf

14.05.2020 - 08:45

BOSTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, is pleased to report that licensors in its HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool have received favorable judgments from the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany, in patent infringement proceedings they brought against MAS Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft ("MAS") for infringing their patents essential to the HEVC/H.265 digital video coding standard.  The licensors were represented by Eisenführ Speiser.

Dolby, GE and Philips v. MAS Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft Infringement proceedings before the District Court Düsseldorf Court ref.: 4c O 44/18, 4c O 56/18, 4c O 69/18

The Court found that all the asserted patents are infringed by MAS' HEVC/H.265 compliant products, and that notice from HEVC Advance including the terms of a pool license served as notice from the pool licensors.  Importantly, the Court also found that HEVC Advance's license terms and royalty rates offered to MAS were Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory ("FRAND").  As a result, the Court issued injunctions against MAS.

According to HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller, "These judgments by the highly respected District Court in Düsseldorf provide clear confirmation that our HEVC program and royalty rates are FRAND.  They also support the simple but powerful premise that FRAND means fair and reasonable for both patent implementers and patent owners.  We are extremely pleased that the Court was willing to speak with such clarity, and we expect that this judgment will not only further accelerate the wide market acceptance of our HEVC/H.265 pool by both licensors and licensees, but also further speed the adoption of HEVC/H.265 technology so that even more consumers can enjoy a better video experience – including 4K."

About HEVC AdvanceHEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents.  HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology.  For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com

