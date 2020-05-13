Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Hetero Enters Into a Licensing Agreement With Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the Manufacturing and Distribution of "Remdesivir" in 127 Countries, Including India, for COVID-19

comunicati

Hetero Enters Into a Licensing Agreement With Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the Manufacturing and Distribution of "Remdesivir" in 127 Countries, Including India, for COVID-19

13.05.2020 - 19:45

0

HYDERABAD, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hetero, one of India's leading generic pharmaceutical companies and the world's largest producer of anti-retroviral drugs, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of "Remdesivir" for the treatment of Covid-19. Under this licensing deal, Hetero will be supplying Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India, subject to regulatory approvals in respective countries. 

Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group of Companies, commented: "Hetero is pleased to partner with Gilead to enable access for this important drug to India and other developing countries at this crucial time. This agreement also illustrates the significance of global collaboration and the need for coming together to fight the health crises impacting humanity. Hetero has developed this product in India and has already been working with the government, ICMR, and DCGI for necessary studies and approvals to bring this product to treat COVID-19 patients in India." 

Remdesivir will be manufactured in our formulation facility in Hyderabad, India, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as USFDA and EU, among others. Hetero has developed the fully vertically integrated supply chain for this product complementing the "Make in India" campaign as defined by our Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Important Information about Remdesivir

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational antiviral Remdesivir to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is authorized for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 disease. The optimal duration of treatment is still being studied in ongoing clinical trials. Under the EUA, both 5-day and 10-day treatment durations are suggested, based on the severity of disease. The authorization is temporary and does not take the place of the formal new drug application submission, review and approval process. The EUA allows for the distribution and emergency use of Remdesivir only for the treatment of COVID-19; Remdesivir remains an investigational drug and is not approved anywhere globally including US and India.

About Hetero

Hetero is one of India's leading generic pharmaceutical companies and the world's largest producer of anti-retroviral drugs. With 25 years of expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, Hetero's strategic business areas spread across APIs, generics, biosimilars, custom pharmaceutical services and branded generics.

Hetero has 36 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 300 plus products in its portfolio and has a strong global presence in over 126 countries. For more information on Hetero, please visit www.heteroworld.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167815/Hetero_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Jeyasingh BalakrishnanHead – Corporate Communications Hetero Labs Limited Mobile: (+91) 9989626541, (+91) 9833836185

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Mediagallery

Poste, impatto Covid-19: -30% di utili nel mese di marzo

Poste, impatto Covid-19: -30% di utili nel mese di marzo

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Poste Italiane ha presentato i conti del primo trimestre che mostrano utili in calo, ma confermano la sostanziale tenuta del fatturato e l’incremento del business dell’e-Commerce. L'amministratore delegato Matteo Del Fante ha sottolineato inoltre l’accelerazione positiva impressa dai vincoli alla mobilità all’uso sempre più esteso dei servizi digitali di Poste....

 
Covid-19, la spesa sospesa digitale aiuta aziende e famiglie

Covid-19, la spesa sospesa digitale aiuta aziende e famiglie

Milano, 13 mag. (askanews) - La spesa sospesa diventa digitale e anello di una catena di solidarietà che passa dalle aziende alimentari in crisi per l'emergenza coronavirus e arriva fino alle famiglie in difficoltà economica, che quei generi alimentari ora fanno fatica a comprarli. È l'idea da cui è nato il progetto spesasospesa.org, (www.spesasospesa.org), ideato da Comitato Lab00, Regusto ...

 
Coronavirus, Gallera risponde a Sala: "Sui test seguiamo le indicazioni della scienza"

Coronavirus, Gallera risponde a Sala: "Sui test seguiamo le indicazioni della scienza"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 13 maggio 2020 Coronavirus, Gallera risponde a Sala Sui test seguiamo le indicazioni della scienza L'assessore regionale al Welfare Giulio Gallera ha replicato con un video su Facebook al sindaco di Milano Beppe Sala sulla delibera approvata dalla Regione che apre ai test sierologici dei privati. / Giulio Gallera Facebook Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Anticoli (Roma Produttiva): “Chiediamo al Governo anno fiscale bianco e soldi a fondo perduto”

Anticoli (Roma Produttiva): “Chiediamo al Governo anno fiscale bianco e soldi a fondo perduto”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Anticoli (Roma Produttiva): “Chiediamo al Governo anno fiscale bianco e soldi a fondo perduto” “Chiediamo al Governo anno fiscale bianco e soldi a fondo perduto” queste le parole di Giulio Anticoli, presidente di Roma Produttiva, riguardo le difficoltà economiche che stanno affrontando i commercianti e le loro richieste al Governo. courtesy Teleroma56 Fonte: ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020, il film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fantascienza di qualità

Televisione

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020, il film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fantascienza di qualità

Un film di fantascienza va in onda stasera, mercoledì 13 maggio alle ore 21.30 su Italia Uno. Si tratta di Rogue One diretto da Gareth Edwards con Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, ...

13.05.2020

Tu sì que vales stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 su Canale 5: le anticipazioni, cosa vedremo

Televisione

Tu sì que vales stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 su Canale 5: le anticipazioni, cosa vedremo

Nuovo appuntamento televisivo sulla rete ammiraglia Mediaset, per Tu si que vales. Oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio, è prevista un'altra puntata in replica della trasmissione che ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020, il film Sleepers su Rete 4: la vendetta con un cast d'eccezione

Televisione

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020, il film Sleepers su Rete 4: la vendetta con un cast d'eccezione

Un grande film è atteso oggi in prima serata tv. Va in onda infatti Sleepers stasera mercoledì 13 maggio dalle 21.25 su Rete 4. Il caste è di primo piano per una trama ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33