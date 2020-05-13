Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The Department of Precision Medicine of Maastricht University Receives 920K€ from the European Commission to Further Develop Their Work on Artificial Intelligence Tools for COVID-19 Patients

comunicati

The Department of Precision Medicine of Maastricht University Receives 920K€ from the European Commission to Further Develop Their Work on Artificial Intelligence Tools for COVID-19 Patients

13.05.2020 - 16:15

0

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Precision Medicine  at Maastricht University (The Netherlands) announced today the release of their AI tool for COVID-19 patient triage, the same week that they received 920K€ from the European Commission for the DRAGON project (link: information on the grant).

The D-Lab group of the Dpt of Precision Medicine is developing a personalized medicine platform to enable risk assessment of COVID-19 patients. The models, made by the group or published elsewhere, are available world-wide on their new platform https://covid19risk.ai

"We are excited to be participating in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with our Decision Support System for Risk Assessment of COVID-19 patients. We have repurposed our AI methods, usually applied to oncology questions, to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Prof. Philippe Lambin, Department Head. The platform can integrate various types of medical data available as well as assess the risk of severe disease that requires mechanical ventilation.

"We also have simple models to identify vulnerable patients that should follow a strict lockdown, which include, for example, not doing their groceries themselves if they are over the age of 64 and have high blood pressure," said Dr. Avishek Chatterjee.

The recently funded European project DRAGON will achieve a patient empowerment centred decision support system that will enable multiple stakeholders to participate in improved and more rapid diagnosis, as well as the potential of precision medicine for accelerated development of new therapies.

Dr. Cary Oberije,  head of the Virtual Trial Unit of the Dpt of Precision Medicine, added: "One of our missions will be to coordinate an international prospective biomarker trial on COVID-19 patients. We want to understand this virus better and use this knowledge for future outbreaks, also for other viruses."

The entire effort will be supported by the deployment of a federated machine learning system, a technology developed in Maastricht by Prof Lambin's group, that will allow for the GDPR compliant use of multinational data resources.

About the Dpt of Precision Medicine

The Department of Precision Medicine is a disease-agnostic AI department with an international group of researchers at Maastricht University. For more information visit www.precisionmedicinemaastricht.eu.

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Mediagallery

Silvia Romano, Di Maio: Ong ha agito senza avvisare Farnesina

Silvia Romano, Di Maio: Ong ha agito senza avvisare Farnesina

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) -"La scelta di svolgere un'esperienza di volontariato non può diventare motivo di attacco personale. Mi auguro che qualora dovessero sussistere responsabilità riguardo a procedure di sicurezza non adottate rispetto ai cooperanti, la magistratura possa agire di conseguenza facendo la massima chiarezza sulla vicenda". Il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio interviene così ...

 
Coronavirus, ospedale da campo alla Mecca per i possibili contagi

Coronavirus, ospedale da campo alla Mecca per i possibili contagi

La Mecca, 13 mag. (askanews) - Un piccolo ospedale da campo è stato installato alla Mecca, in Arabia Saudita per fronteggiare un eventuale picco di contagi da coronavirus Sars-Cov2 durante la tradizionale festività dell'Eid al-Fitr, la fine del Ramadan e quindi del mese di digiuno sacro per i fedeli di religione islamica, prevista per il 23 maggio 2020. L'ospedale realizzato all'interno di ...

 
Trovato accordo sui migranti, Bellanova: mai coi caporali

Trovato accordo sui migranti, Bellanova: mai coi caporali

Milano, 13 mag. (askanews) - Il governo ha trovato un accordo sulla regolarizzazione temporanea dei migranti che lavorano in Italia, uno dei punti fondamentali da chiarire per dare il via al decreto rilancio. Nel testo modificato non ci saranno sconti per chi ha subito condanne per caporalato, sfruttamento della prostituzione o immigrazione clandestina. L'intesa è una vittoria per la ministra ...

 
Covid 19 e medici aggrediti, un pericoloso fenomeno globale

Covid 19 e medici aggrediti, un pericoloso fenomeno globale

Milano, 13 mag. (askanews) - Sono i veri eroi del momento, eppure mai come oggi i medici e gli infermieri sono vittima di violenze in tutto il mondo. Un fenomeno globale, spesso archiviato come incidente isolato. Un medico è stato preso a pugni su un autobus di Chicago. Due lapidati dalla folla nella città indiana di Indore. Almeno 21 in Messico sono stati aggrediti. La Cina ha dovuto addirittura ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Tu sì que vales stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 su Canale 5: le anticipazioni, cosa vedremo

Televisione

Tu sì que vales stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 su Canale 5: le anticipazioni, cosa vedremo

Nuovo appuntamento televisivo sulla rete ammiraglia Mediaset, per Tu si que vales. Oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio, è prevista un'altra puntata in replica della trasmissione che ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020, il film Sleepers su Rete 4: la vendetta con un cast d'eccezione

Televisione

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020, il film Sleepers su Rete 4: la vendetta con un cast d'eccezione

Un grande film è atteso oggi in prima serata tv. Va in onda infatti Sleepers stasera mercoledì 13 maggio dalle 21.25 su Rete 4. Il caste è di primo piano per una trama ...

13.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, L'Alchimista si presenta senza maschera da Giovanna Abate. La reazione della tronista Video

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, L'Alchimista si presenta senza maschera 

Uomini e Donne su Canale 5 di oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio. Giovanna Abate ha incontrato l'uomo mascherato, L’Alchimista.  Il corteggiatore si è fatto vedere in parte ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33