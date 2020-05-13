Edicola

DERMALOG Fever Detection Protects Drägerwerk AG Production

13.05.2020 - 15:15

- Despite Covid-19, assembly lines in many factories do not stop. Production at Dräger is also in full operation. As a manufacturer of ventilators, the German company's products are currently in high demand. To keep the risk of infection among employees as low as possible, Dräger has implemented DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

HAMBURG and LÜBECK, Germany, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. Drägerwerk AG, one of the leading companies in medical and safety technology, also uses the DERMALOG system to protect its facilities from Covid-19.

At Dräger headquarters in Lübeck, every visitor who enters the company's manufacturing plant does the contactless fever check from DERMALOG. "In times of the corona crisis, Dräger is a company of systemic importance, which helps to sustain the healthcare system. To ensure the continuity of our production, we use DERMALOG's thermal camera at our entrance," says Stefan Dräger, the Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. The system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. DERMALOG's automatic Fever Detection Camera does not require any additional operating personnel and, as a result, ensures extra safety.

DERMALOG's thermal camera was initially developed for border controls and airports. "In the meantime, our fever detection has become an important part of health protection in numerous sectors," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. The fever detection system is already being used in more than 40 countries for safe access to shops, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations, retirement homes and hospitals.

Press contactDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations+49 40-413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

 

