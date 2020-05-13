Edicola

Covid-19: Holding Trade Shows and Conferences in Italy in Absolute Safety, Here's Italian Exhibition Group's #SAFEBUSINESS Project

comunicati

13.05.2020 - 13:45

0

Holding and taking part in trade shows in Italy in complete safety, in total respect of the rules and healthcare protocols, protecting the health of companies and visitors.

RIMINI, Italy, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #SAFEBUSINESS by IEG is the name of the project launched by IEG Italian Exhibition Group, the trade fair and conference organizer with head offices in Rimini, Italy and operative in Milan, Vicenza, Rome, Arezzo and Naples with leading shows in top Made in Italy sectors such as food & beverage, jewellery & fashion, tourism & travel and green technology.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, IEG has devised this plan thanks to a working group together with its outfitting and catering companies, technicians and international operators.

The project (the full document and infographics can be found on this link www.iegexpo.it/en/safebusiness) focuses on every phase in the trade show and conference experience.  

"We have worked on this plan," says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG, "with the aim of providing a complete and reliable answer for our customers and the international public which, now more than ever, is asking us to be able to count on trade shows and conferences re-starting. We have done so in line with the anti-Covid-19 health regulations and documents drafted by AEFI, FEDERCONGRESSI, UFI and EMECA, which I would like to thank for their constant presence regarding the question concerned."

The project provides over fifty guidelines with a rigorous regulatory and organizational protocol upstream. These include: sanitized shuttle transport between the airport, hotels and Expo Centres, all equipped with disinfectant, the obligation to wear face masks on board and a fixed number of passengers; conventions with bike sharing and electric scooter companies for more streamlined access to the venues; ticket office and payments exclusively on line, bookable entries, scheduled according to hall capacity and extended trade show opening times, face mask distribution desks (with mandatory use throughout the trade show), access doors without handles, multiple entrances, safety aisles and distancing signage, dematerialized entry tickets, temperature checks on the public using thermo scanners and a sanitization route, wardrobe with automatic rack and disposable individual coverings. The entire outfitting supply chain will be organized and managed in safety, visitor flows will be monitored with centralized digital tracking and on-site controls by remotely guided stewards.  

IEG employees and trade show staff will also undergo training for their own safety and to ensure the safe execution of their duties.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts Press Office Manager:  Marco Forcellini; marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it  International Press Office Coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; silvia.giorgi@iegexpo.it; P. +39-0541-744814

 

