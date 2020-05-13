Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Sojern Launches New Interactive COVID-19 Travel Insights Dashboard

comunicati

Sojern Launches New Interactive COVID-19 Travel Insights Dashboard

13.05.2020 - 12:15

0

Real-time travel data provides travel marketers the tools needed to monitor travel demand and plan for recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, today launched a new interactive dashboard providing real-time COVID-19 travel insights. These insights will empower Sojern's customers, partners and industry leaders to forecast travel demand and make informed decisions about market recovery. Sojern will be providing free and unlimited access to the public via the Sojern website, a service the firm has only ever provided to customers and partners.

The dashboard, updated daily at 10:30pm UTC, will provide market-level details on future searching and booking trends indexed to pre-COVID levels to provide visibility into timing for a recovery in specific destinations. Travel providers can use these insights to help determine when to re-open or when to accelerate marketing to power recovery. Dashboard users will also be able to compare different regions to see when travel is likely to recover in each market.

Sojern decided to make the dashboard public because of the unforeseen popularity our unique travel dataset has generated. People around the world are looking for real-time travel data to help them better understand the impact COVID-19 is having on the global economy.

Sojern Director of Travel Insights Amber Kuo said, "Normally, weekly or even monthly data updates about how consumers are traveling would be acceptable to inform marketing campaigns. However, in COVID times, travel marketers are feeling stressed and uncertain about the future. Providing daily updates gives marketers more control because they can see how the situation is evolving, and when is the right time to act."

Sojern collects and analyzes travel intent data from thousands of airline and hotel partners from around the world to use as the foundation of Sojern's travel insights. This data provides an unparalleled view of travel demand by looking at online traveler path to purchase.

For more information, visit www.sojern.com/covid-19-insights.

About SojernSojern (www.sojern.com) provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and built on more than a decade spent analyzing traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel branding and performance marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Mediagallery

Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Tensione in aula alla Camera quando il deputato leghista Alessandro Pagano ha definito Silvia Romano, la volontaria italiana rientrata da poco a casa dopo un anno e mezzo di prigionia in Somalia, "neo-terrorista": "Abbiamo assistito al funerale di un figlio della patria, un poliziotto, con 15 persone, nessuna autorità presente, poi però quando è venuta la neo-terrorista,...

 
Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Italiani molto informati, rispettosi delle regole, preoccupati per i propri cari ma abbastanza fiduciosi sul futuro, non così ansiosi e impauriti come si potrebbe pensare, e con una situazione economica peggiorata, ma non troppo. E quanto emerge da un sondaggio ideato dal professor Claudio Puoti, infettivologo ed epatologo, responsabile del Centro di epatologia dell ...

 
Campionato di calcio, Spadafora: riprenderà solo in sicurezza

Campionato di calcio, Spadafora: riprenderà solo in sicurezza

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Il campionato di calcio riprenderà solo in condizioni di sicurezza. La salute è prioritaria. Lo ha annunciato il ministro dello sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, nel corso di una informativa al Senato. "Il campionato di calcio riprenderà, se riprenderà, solo se saranno state adempiute una serie di misure, ovvero misure di sicurezza e il protocollo che avranno consentito di ...

 
Bologna, 12 anarchici dietro agli incendi ai ripetitori Tv

Bologna, 12 anarchici dietro agli incendi ai ripetitori Tv

Milano, 13 mag. (askanews) - Ci sarebbero 12 anarchici dietro agli incendi ai ripetitori tv nel bolognese. I Carabinieri del Ros e del Comando provinciale di Bologna con l'operazione "Ritrovo" hanno eseguito misure cautelari nei confronti di 12 anarco-insurrezionalisti, accusati di un attentato incendiario e di "atti di violenza con finalità di terrorismo e di eversione dell'ordine democratico ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" (Iris, ore 21). La pellicola è del 2015, la regia di Scott Cooper, tra gli attori ci sono Johnny ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020, va in il onda il film "Sister Act" (Rai 2, ore 21,20). Pellicola del 1992, nel cast Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, ebbe un discreto ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio appuntamento con "Notte al Museo Egizio" su Rai 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio appuntamento con "Notte al Museo Egizio" su Rai 1

Stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 va in onda "Stanotte al Museo Egizio", documentario speciale di Alberto Angela in attesa che si possa tornare a visitare i musei. ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33