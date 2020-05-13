Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Cipla Enters Into a Licensing Agreement With Gilead to Expand Access to COVID-19 Treatment

comunicati

Cipla Enters Into a Licensing Agreement With Gilead to Expand Access to COVID-19 Treatment

13.05.2020 - 12:15

0

MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) (and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") today announced that it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine Remdesivir, which has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients. This agreement is part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments for patients affected by the pandemic.

As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the API and Finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla's own brand name. Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences, Inc. to manufacture the API and Finished product at a commercial scale. Cipla's extensive geographical and commercial footprint will help make this therapy accessible to more patients and markets. 

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s tracker, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has crossed the four million mark globally.

The EUA will facilitate broader use of Remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. The EUA is based on available data from two global clinical trials – US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases' placebo-controlled Phase 3 study in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, and Gilead's global Phase 3 study evaluating Remdesivir in patients with severe disease. Multiple additional clinical trials are ongoing to generate more data on the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Remdesivir continues to be an investigational drug that has not been approved by the FDA.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, "As the world is faced with the COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative that we collaborate and fight this virus together. We are pleased to partner with Gilead for this cause and take this treatment to patients across countries after the required regulatory approvals. At Cipla, it is our continuous endeavour to ensure that no patient is denied access to life-saving treatments. Our partnership with Gilead represents this unwavering commitment and is a significant step towards saving millions of lives impacted by the pandemic."

About Cipla: 

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Mar'20), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Mar'20), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947146/Cipla_Logo.jpg  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Mediagallery

Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Tensione in aula alla Camera quando il deputato leghista Alessandro Pagano ha definito Silvia Romano, la volontaria italiana rientrata da poco a casa dopo un anno e mezzo di prigionia in Somalia, "neo-terrorista": "Abbiamo assistito al funerale di un figlio della patria, un poliziotto, con 15 persone, nessuna autorità presente, poi però quando è venuta la neo-terrorista,...

 
Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Italiani molto informati, rispettosi delle regole, preoccupati per i propri cari ma abbastanza fiduciosi sul futuro, non così ansiosi e impauriti come si potrebbe pensare, e con una situazione economica peggiorata, ma non troppo. E quanto emerge da un sondaggio ideato dal professor Claudio Puoti, infettivologo ed epatologo, responsabile del Centro di epatologia dell ...

 
Campionato di calcio, Spadafora: riprenderà solo in sicurezza

Campionato di calcio, Spadafora: riprenderà solo in sicurezza

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Il campionato di calcio riprenderà solo in condizioni di sicurezza. La salute è prioritaria. Lo ha annunciato il ministro dello sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, nel corso di una informativa al Senato. "Il campionato di calcio riprenderà, se riprenderà, solo se saranno state adempiute una serie di misure, ovvero misure di sicurezza e il protocollo che avranno consentito di ...

 
Bologna, 12 anarchici dietro agli incendi ai ripetitori Tv

Bologna, 12 anarchici dietro agli incendi ai ripetitori Tv

Milano, 13 mag. (askanews) - Ci sarebbero 12 anarchici dietro agli incendi ai ripetitori tv nel bolognese. I Carabinieri del Ros e del Comando provinciale di Bologna con l'operazione "Ritrovo" hanno eseguito misure cautelari nei confronti di 12 anarco-insurrezionalisti, accusati di un attentato incendiario e di "atti di violenza con finalità di terrorismo e di eversione dell'ordine democratico ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" (Iris, ore 21). La pellicola è del 2015, la regia di Scott Cooper, tra gli attori ci sono Johnny ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020, va in il onda il film "Sister Act" (Rai 2, ore 21,20). Pellicola del 1992, nel cast Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, ebbe un discreto ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio appuntamento con "Notte al Museo Egizio" su Rai 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio appuntamento con "Notte al Museo Egizio" su Rai 1

Stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 va in onda "Stanotte al Museo Egizio", documentario speciale di Alberto Angela in attesa che si possa tornare a visitare i musei. ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33