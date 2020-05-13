Moonbug Enters Strategic Partnership with Joyn to Launch Platform's First Dedicated Kids' Channel

Moonbug Brings Popular IPs to the German Streaming Platform

LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun, values-based content for kids, today announced a new partnership with Joyn, one of Germany's leading streaming platforms and joint venture between ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery. With the partnership, viewers will have access to some of the most popular kids' content in the world through the Moonbug Kids channel, the first dedicated kids' nonlinear channel to launch on the platform. The channel will be available on Joyn mid-May.

"We are excited to partner with this brilliant platform. We're looking forward to developing this partnership and seeing how far we can take it. Launching Joyn's first dedicated kids' channel as well as bringing some of our exciting and hugely popular shows to Joyn is just the start," said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA, Moonbug.

Joyn users can access the Moonbug Kids channel on any device.

More than 500 episodes of Moonbug's beloved shows including Little Baby Bum, ARPO, Go Buster,My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, KiiYii and Playtime with Twinkle will be available for streaming, with additional content launching later in the year. The shows will be primarily available in German with some English episodes.

Katja Hofem CCMO and Managing Director, Joyn, said, "We are happy to welcome Moonbug on board. With this new content partnership we are able to add even more valuable kids formats to our platform. Especially in times like this it is of high importance to us to offer pre school entertainment for kids."

About Moonbug Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more. Moonbug shows are also available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and others.

About JoynJoyn GmbH, which has been operating since May 2019, is headed by the managing directors Alexandar Vassilev, Katja Hofem and Dr. Jochen Cassel. Joyn is a cross-channel entertainment streaming platform. With 60 free-TV stations in live stream and as a media library, Joyn bundles the content of the free-TV stations of ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery as well as 15 other content partners on one platform and one app. Users can play content free of charge and without registration on iOS and Android devices as well as via any web browser and via smart TVs. The goal is to create a comprehensive German OTT platform of cross-channel content. An important step is the launch of Joyn PLUS+. The premium offer includes additional live TV channels in HD, originals and exclusive content as well as the latest films and series. Additional features and content will be added continuously, including exclusive sports content.

