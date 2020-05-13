Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

TCO & JPG Join Hands to Bring Taiwanese Orchestral Music to the World

comunicati

TCO & JPG Join Hands to Bring Taiwanese Orchestral Music to the World

13.05.2020 - 09:45

0

East and West Music Fair -- TCO & JPG Live Streamed Concert

TAIPEI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 swept away global economies, the performing arts activities have been especially hard hit. Taipei Chinese Orchestra (TCO, Taiwan) set a precedent for home grown professional orchestras when it live streamed two concerts, Longing for the Spring Breeze and Cheer for Taiwan in March and April on YouTube to an audience of over 6000 music lovers, and has since attracted over 100,000 views. The third performance, where TCO will team up with the Ju Percussion Group (JPG), will stream live at 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 16th from the National Concert Hall. TCO and JPG will together lead the continuous voice to the world during the virus outbreak.

"The pandemic has had a huge impact on the arts world," expressed Mr. Ju Tzong-Ching, the founder and artistic director of the Ju Percussion Group. From the perspective of JPG, numerous performances have had to be cancelled, some of which have included those with the TCO. On invitation from TCO, JPG will join them this time and perform numerous pieces which fuse traditional and modern percussion works. It allows them to find more possibilities when facing the next stage of the development of performing arts.

TCO General Director Cheng Li-Pin notes that both TCO and JPG have well received international attention. TCO has toured over than 20 countries and has performed in numerous world-renowned concert halls. TCO is also the first orchestra from Taiwan performing at New York's Carnegie Hall. JPG with a similar record has likewise toured in 34 countries at over 3000 venues to date. Of particular note was their stunning performance of the hit musical Mulan at the Chekhov International Theater Festival in 2017.

The concert will feature a number of wonderful Chinese and Western percussion pieces, including those such as Percussion - Myna Bathing, that allows one to picture a myna bird preening its wings whilst playing in the water; Drumming No. 4, a piece created by the composer Chung Yiu-kwong; the well-known French composer Emmanuel Séjourné's work, Double Concerto; and Hung Chien-hui, the JPG composer in residence has especially compiled Speed Drum; and lastly, the powerful and heavily laden folk-styled melody, the Flying Dragon and Jumping Tiger. Hung Chien-hui has been specially invited to create a piece which would reflect the battle against this pandemic for the double orchestras to play; Our Island, Our Song through its exquisite melody and rhythm sets out to portray the indomitable spirit of the people of this island nation as they face off this crisis.

The concert will stream free of charge from the TCO Channel on YouTube (https://youtu.be/9JhFfvAYVuU). It is anticipated that musical lovers around the world will enjoy this uplifting music from Taiwan whilst staying at home and maintaining excellent social distancing during this time of fighting the virus outbreak.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Trovata morta la bambina di tre anni scomparsa a Foligno

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Scompare a Foligno bimba di 3 anni. Stava giocando, poi è sparita: ricerche sulla montagna

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Asia Argento: "Ho postato una foto del mio lato B e ho perso 3mila follower"

Mediagallery

Sansavini (pres. GVM): “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid”

Sansavini (pres. GVM): “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Sansavini (pres. GVM): “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid” “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid” queste le parole di Ettore Sansavini, Presidente GVM Care&Research, durante la visita del Presidente della regione Lazio Nicola Zingaretti presso l’Istituto Clinico Casalpalocco di GVM. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
Verso la riapertura delle Chiese, iniziano le sanificazioni a Roma, lo speciale

Verso la riapertura delle Chiese, iniziano le sanificazioni a Roma, lo speciale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Verso la riapertura delle Chiese, iniziano le sanificazioni a Roma Iniziano le operazioni di sanificazione delle Chiese di Roma, in vista della ripresa delle messe. L'intervento è svolto con l'ausilio dell'esercito e di Ama. "Da oggi iniziano gli interventi di sanificazione all'interno delle parrocchie. Su richiesta del vicariato abbiamo risposto ...

 
Fase 2, inizia la sanificazione delle Chiese di Roma, immagini

Fase 2, inizia la sanificazione delle Chiese di Roma, immagini

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Fase 2, inizia la sanificazione delle Chiese di Roma, immagini Iniziano le operazioni di sanificazione delle Chiese di Roma, in vista della ripresa delle messe. L'intervento è svolto con l'ausilio dell'esercito e di Ama. "Da oggi iniziano gli interventi di sanificazione all'interno delle parrocchie. Su richiesta del vicariato abbiamo risposto immediatamente ...

 
D’Amato: “Importante fare test di sieroprevalenza e tamponi a medici per tracciare virus”

D’Amato: “Importante fare test di sieroprevalenza e tamponi a medici per tracciare virus”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 D’Amato: “Importante fare test di sieroprevalenza e tamponi a medici per tracciare virus” “Importante fare test di sieroprevalenza e tamponi a medici per tracciare virus” queste le parole di Alessio D’Amato, Assessore alla Sanità della regione Lazio, nel corso della visita presso l’Istituto Clinico Casalpalocco, riguardo l’importanza di tracciare la diffusione ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Programmi e film di stasera mercoledì 13 maggio 2020: cosa vedere in tv

Televisione

Programmi e film di stasera mercoledì 13 maggio 2020: cosa vedere in tv

Film e programmi televisivi di oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020. Su Rai Uno c'è "Meraviglie: Stanotte al museo egizio", il documentario condotto da Alberto Angela che mostra ai ...

13.05.2020

Ascolti tv martedì 12 maggio: Mia Martini vince la gara, Fuori dal coro fa ottimi numeri

Televisione

Ascolti tv martedì 12 maggio: Mia Martini vince la gara, Fuori dal coro fa ottimi numeri

La battaglia degli ascolti tv di ieri, martedì 12 maggio, finisce in favore di "Io sono Mia" su Rai 1, con 3.758.000 spettatori pari al 14.7% di share. Il secondo programma ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020: il Trittico di Puccini firmato Ronconi su Rai5 (canale 23) con Chailly sul podio

Televisione

Stasera in tv 13 maggio 2020: il Trittico di Puccini firmato Ronconi su Rai5 (canale 23) con Chailly sul podio

L'appuntamento in tv per oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020. Diretta da Riccardo Chailly e firmata da Luca Ronconi ecco la versione del Trittico di Giacomo Puccini che Rai ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33