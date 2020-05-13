Polyplastics Launches New DURACON(R) POM Grade with Improved Diesel Fuel Resistance for Auto Fuel Components

TOKYO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group has announced the introduction of a new DURACON(R) polyoxymethylene (POM) grade which delivers improved diesel fuel resistance for the production of injection-molded automotive fuel system components. The new material complements Polyplastics' flagship DURACON(R) POM portfolio which is already widely used for automotive fuel system components due to its superior mechanical properties, heat and fuel resistance, and excellent moldability.

The newly launched new grade, DURACON(R) H140DR, offers superior performance over competitive materials and is targeted for global markets. While drive systems will likely shift toward electrification, diesel engines are expected to remain in use for certain commercial vehicles, according to Polyplastics. Low-quality diesel fuel contains a high concentration of acid and sulfur which has a negative effect on POM.

Fuels that contain a high concentration of sulfur act on main polymer chains and facilitate decomposition in POM. Tests show the percentage of weight change (decomposition rate) when POM is immersed at high temperature in test diesel fuel with a high concentration of sulfur. DURACON(R) H140DR has superior resistance compared to a competitor's improved diesel fuel resistant POM and a standard material.

DURACON(R) H140DR has a higher melt flow rate (MFR) than standard grade M90-44, resulting in good formability. It is also denser, with smaller crystal size, and thus has a high degree of crystallization compared to standard grade M90-44.

The new grade has the same level of creep-fracture properties versus competitive materials, and appears to have enough long-term mechanical resistance properties as well. Environmental stress fracture testing reveals that DURACON(R) H140DR has high resistance to external factors such as acid rain and various acidic solvents used in cars.

