Brands of Chinese listed companies worth $1.77 tln unveiled on 'China Brand Day'

13.05.2020 - 08:15

CHENGDU, China, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- May 10 witnessed the launch of 2020 Brand Value List of Chinese Listed Companies hosted by National Business Daily (NBD) and China Business Research Center under School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University (Tsinghua SEM), and supported by NBD Think Tank.

Top 100 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand Value, Top 50 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand Value Overseas, and Top 50 Chinese Upstart Companies by Brand Value are unveiled.

"Despite hardship, Chinese brands maintained vigorous growth this year with total brand value and threshold for candidate companies rising", said Wen Da, chairman and editor-in-chief of NBD.

"Now is the perfect timing for brand building and companies should place it as a strategic priority," noted Zhao Ping, director of China Business Research Center at Tsinghua SEM.

This year, the brand value of the top 100 list totals 12.55 trillion yuan (1.77 trillion U.S dollars), increasing 9.6 percent year over year.

Internet conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent remain the 1st and 2nd place on theTop 100 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand Value, which in 2019 became two of the first batch of "1 trillion yuan brand value club" members. China Mobile takes the third place with a brand value of 538 billion yuan.

The brand value of the Top 50 Chinese Upstart Companies by Brand Value this year totals 231.51 billion yuan.

TheTop 50 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand ValueOverseas sees changes in both total brand value and companies on the list. PC maker Lenovo crowns the list for the first time, with its overseas brand value topping 119.3 billion yuan, followed by Midea and Alibaba.

By Gao Han, Tan Yuhan, Zhang Lingxiao

About National Business Daily

NBD has a readership of 60 million in 205 countries and regions with annual all-platform views surpassing 30 billion. NBD has also established English platforms including English website (www.nbdpress.com), app, Facebook account (@nbdnews) and Twitter account (@NBDPress).

NBD Think Tank, by combining media and think tanks, aims to map a new business model for the financial media industry.

About China Business Research Center at Tsinghua SEM

Founded in 2000, it serves as a major platform for theoretical study of Chinese companies, which has a track record history in brand study.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166282/Top_50_Chinese_Brand_Value.jpg  

