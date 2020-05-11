Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Nokia fails to secure 5G contracts in China due to technical issues

comunicati

Nokia fails to secure 5G contracts in China due to technical issues

11.05.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Nokia fails to secure 5G contracts in China due to technical issues.

Finland-based telecommunications equipment company Nokia has come away almost empty-handed in terms of huge 5G contracts awarded by China's big three telecom carriers.

Deals reportedly worth nearly $10 billion have been awarded by China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom over the last few weeks, with Nokia being noticeably absent from the list of vendors selected for the next phase of China's 5G radio business.

Nokia was unable or unwilling to meet Chinese technical requirements, according to new analysis published on Light Reading, a website for professionals in the communications industry.

Kristian Pullola, the chief financial officer of Nokia, said during a conversation with the website, "We have steered our 5G R&D work in a way where we have optimized for global features, and features for more profitable markets, and maybe because of that we did not do some local customization needed for China."

The new analysis noted, "Those remarks may feed into concern that Nokia is struggling to compete against rivals even as it works on a turnaround at its 5G business."

While Nokia did not make a mark in the country, its fellow Nordic competitor Ericsson gained a market share in China during the recent 5G contract awards.

After landing a contract with China Mobile worth around $593 million, the Swedish company reportedly also picked up a double-digit share of a massive 5G tender issued by China Telecom and China Unicom.

The differing outcome for the two vendors also highlights Nokia's challenges in making its 5G products more competitive, as the company has been struggling to tackle costs and delivery delays.

Last year, Nokia alerted its investors to difficulties with 5G products that disrupted its margins and upset cost-saving targets, which were partly blamed on the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016.

However, Nokia also made the mistake of choosing expensive programmable 5G components that have made its products less profitable than its rivals', according to the report on Light Reading.

During the earnings call for the third quarter of 2019, Nokia acknowledged that its 5G profit margins were dampened by the high cost of its "ReefShark" chipset.

In addition, there have been reports that Nokia's equipment was to blame for some 5G rollout delays, especially in the United States, where the company is particularly setting its sights for growth. For example, Nokia was mentioned in connection with Sprint's delay of 5G in four cities during August 2019.

Another major reason for Nokia's failure to procure a piece of the 5G tender is because the Finnish company has chosen to prioritize European and American markets over the Chinese one. This was revealed by its financial report for the first quarter of 2020.

According to the report released on April 30, Nokia's sales revenue in Greater China stood at 308 million euros between January and March, accounting for only around 6 percent of its global total, and a drop of 29 percent compared with the previous year.

In the report, Nokia said that the networks had been hit by "an increase in competitive intensity, combined with our prudent approach toward deal-making" in China.

In contrast, the company generated more than 29 billion euros in Europe and North America, which was approximately 60 percent of its overall sales.

In an interview with Reuters, Nokia's Chief Executive Rajeev Suri stated that in terms of 5G radio equipment markets, China was a large part of the global market but not so much from a revenue standpoint.

"So, people only speak about the volume share being 50, 60 percent. But when it comes to the revenue share, the value share of that market, it's about half that," he added. "And then the profit share in the medium term is actually negligible as part of the global market."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166070/China_Dot_Org_Dot_CN_Nokia_FCIIE_2018.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Torna Maurzio Crozza nei panni di Franco Locatelli: dati sparati

Torna Maurzio Crozza nei panni di Franco Locatelli: dati sparati

Coronavirus, il ministro Boccia: "Si può pensare a riaperture diverse regione per regione"

Fase 2: Umbria "a basso rischio", però mancano i protocolli nazionali 

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Mediagallery

Coronavirus e vaccino, Atanasijevic: "Ecco cosa mi ha detto il mio amico Djokovic"
Pandemia

Video Coronavirus e vaccino, Atanasijevic: "Ecco cosa mi ha detto Djokovic"

Confinato a casa dall'emergenza Coronavirus che ha portato alla sospensione del campionato di pallavolo di Superlega, il campione serbo della Sir Safety Conad Perugia Aleksandar Atanasijevic non ha tempo per annoiarsi: recupera dal piccolo intervento al ginocchio, cui si è sottoposto ai primi di maggio, legge libri, sperimenta la vita di coppia con la fidanzata Elitsa Vasileva, schiacciatrice ...

 
Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo

Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 10 maggio 2020 Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo Incendio in un capannone di articoli cinesi nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli. Intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco. / facebook Francesco Emilio Borrelli Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 11 maggio 2020, ultimo appuntamento su Rai2 con "Stasera tutto è possibile": tema la musica

Televisione

Stasera in tv 11 maggio 2020, ultimo appuntamento su Rai2 con "Stasera tutto è possibile": tema la musica

Un altro appuntamento ed è l'ultimo quello di stasera, lunedì 11 maggio, alle 21.20 su Rai2. Sarà infatti riproposta la puntata finale dell’ultima stagione di Stasera tutto è ...

11.05.2020

Live - non è la d'Urso, quante lacrime Barbara. Ecco il video sulla sua vita che ha commosso la conduttrice

Televisione

Live - non è la d'Urso, quante lacrime Barbara. Ecco il video sulla sua vita che ha commosso la conduttrice

Lacrime a Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 10 maggio 2020 in finale di programma su Canale 5. A piangere commossa proprio la conduttrice, Barbara D’urso, che ha ricevuto un ...

11.05.2020

Domenica In, Mara Venier va in onda col programma di Rai 1 fino al 28 giugno

Palinsesto

Domenica In, Mara Venier va in onda col programma di Rai 1 fino al 28 giugno

Un altro mese, rispetto alla data di chiusura che era stata fissata per il 28 maggio, con Mara Venier e la sua Domenica In.  La Rai prolunga la durata del programma di almeno ...

11.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33