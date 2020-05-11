Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

JA Solar Achieves New Breakthrough in Module Power Output with its New Generation High-efficiency Solar Module Reaching a Record 525W+

comunicati

JA Solar Achieves New Breakthrough in Module Power Output with its New Generation High-efficiency Solar Module Reaching a Record 525W+

11.05.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that the power output of its high-efficiency solar modules under standard testing conditions has set a new industry record reaching above 525W. Such ultra-highly powerful PV module with 525W+ is designed to meet the customers' desire and demand for further reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and maximizing the economic value of PV systems for renewable energy generation. The goal of this new high-power module series is to bring JA Solar's high-quality and cost-effective PV products to a whole new level for its worldwide customers. The modules will be commercially available in the second half of 2020.

"At JA Solar, we have been focused on technological innovation, and committed to provide high-efficiency and reliable photovoltaic products for our global customers. Our value of 'customer centered' has driven us to achieve this breakthrough, which enables us to win recognition from both the PV Industry and our valued customers", said Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar.

"The latest breakthrough in module power output is another milestone in JA Solar's efforts to enhance product performance and boost customers' long-term economic benefits. In the future, we will continue focusing on the technological innovation of our products to drive the development of the photovoltaic industry, and allow more people to enjoy the benefits of the clean energy", he added.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Torna Maurzio Crozza nei panni di Franco Locatelli: dati sparati

Torna Maurzio Crozza nei panni di Franco Locatelli: dati sparati

Coronavirus, il ministro Boccia: "Si può pensare a riaperture diverse regione per regione"

Fase 2: Umbria "a basso rischio", però mancano i protocolli nazionali 

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Mediagallery

Coronavirus e vaccino, Atanasijevic: "Ecco cosa mi ha detto il mio amico Djokovic"
Pandemia

Video Coronavirus e vaccino, Atanasijevic: "Ecco cosa mi ha detto Djokovic"

Confinato a casa dall'emergenza Coronavirus che ha portato alla sospensione del campionato di pallavolo di Superlega, il campione serbo della Sir Safety Conad Perugia Aleksandar Atanasijevic non ha tempo per annoiarsi: recupera dal piccolo intervento al ginocchio, cui si è sottoposto ai primi di maggio, legge libri, sperimenta la vita di coppia con la fidanzata Elitsa Vasileva, schiacciatrice ...

 
Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo

Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 10 maggio 2020 Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo Incendio in un capannone di articoli cinesi nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli. Intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco. / facebook Francesco Emilio Borrelli Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 11 maggio 2020, ultimo appuntamento su Rai2 con "Stasera tutto è possibile": tema la musica

Televisione

Stasera in tv 11 maggio 2020, ultimo appuntamento su Rai2 con "Stasera tutto è possibile": tema la musica

Un altro appuntamento ed è l'ultimo quello di stasera, lunedì 11 maggio, alle 21.20 su Rai2. Sarà infatti riproposta la puntata finale dell’ultima stagione di Stasera tutto è ...

11.05.2020

Live - non è la d'Urso, quante lacrime Barbara. Ecco il video sulla sua vita che ha commosso la conduttrice

Televisione

Live - non è la d'Urso, quante lacrime Barbara. Ecco il video sulla sua vita che ha commosso la conduttrice

Lacrime a Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 10 maggio 2020 in finale di programma su Canale 5. A piangere commossa proprio la conduttrice, Barbara D’urso, che ha ricevuto un ...

11.05.2020

Domenica In, Mara Venier va in onda col programma di Rai 1 fino al 28 giugno

Palinsesto

Domenica In, Mara Venier va in onda col programma di Rai 1 fino al 28 giugno

Un altro mese, rispetto alla data di chiusura che era stata fissata per il 28 maggio, con Mara Venier e la sua Domenica In.  La Rai prolunga la durata del programma di almeno ...

11.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33