Validation and Reliability of COVID-19 Rapid Test BIOZEK

08.05.2020 - 08:45

APELDOORN, Netherlands, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The validation and overall specificity of the Biozek rapid test has 98% for IgG and 96%, for IgM, which is a bench mark for antibody rapid tests. Additional research is currently being conducted in various University hospitals, including the Amsterdam University Medical Center. Globally reliable data was not yet available relevant to antibody levels in mild infections and how the antibodies neutralize the virus. Inzek has therefore taken initiative and supported the additional study, of which the initial test results are positive. The study and the final results will be published soon.

As an expert in rapid testing, Inzek has intended to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 and has always encouraged research and testing. Inzek denies the criticism & allegations in the "Trouw" newspaper article which in the opinion of Inzek is based on incomplete factfinding. This article has been used as a reference point for newspapers worldwide.

Inzek and its partner's B Tribe Trading, Mach-E & Clindia / Bipharma would like to highlight that Marien de Jonge PhD, Radboud UMC, did not receive, view or use the Biozek test in person. Additionally Marien de Jonge stated to Inzek that no substantive research was conducted and that he didn't collect any data before expressing his suggestive opinion to the Investico platform; that has resulted in the article in the "Trouw" on Tuesday, May 5. The Dutch biotechnology company Inzek have been wrongly accused in the article. The factfinding by them was incomplete. More importantly they should have followed Inzek's reference to the current research being conducted by Amsterdam University Medical Center.

We would also like to highlight the two studies mentioned in the article are not about the Biozek test. It is a different test but is conveniently labeled as identical. There is no evidence to support this conclusion.

The BIOZEK rapid test has been certified by various authorities, led by the CE certification. Inquiries about the aforementioned registration, procedure conducted and the permission of the Medical Devices were not researched and not mentioned in the article.

Inzek and its partners have engaged counsel and are pursuing legal action.

www.inzek.nl

