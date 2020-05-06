Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

New and Radically Different - theScreener CIO

comunicati

New and Radically Different - theScreener CIO

06.05.2020 - 17:15

0

The Swiss pioneer in technology-based research, theScreener, launches its new top-of-the-line information service for professional investors. The web-based CIO application breaks new ground in a radical way.

NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, theScreener's research specialists have been successfully developing solutions that enable strategists, decision-makers and advisors in the investment field to do their demanding job more easily and efficiently. With its core product, LAB, and the underlying data interpretation technology, theScreener has established itself internationally as an important information provider for asset managers. This is not least due to its long term successful track record, as well as the clarity and transparency of its multidimensional multi-factor model.

The new CIO will build on this success and open up new user groups. In order to cover different investment approaches, new data aggregation options and visualization have been implemented. This allows users to navigate the system flexibly, regardless of their investment approach. Whether navigating top-down over markets, sectors and asset classes or a targeted individual company value analysis – everything is possible in the CIO.

The name says it all: In addition to portfolio and asset managers, the aim is to also address the needs of investment strategists - the CIOs.

"Our goal was to build a bridge between very different usage profiles - the daily business of a portfolio manager and the strategic approach of a chief investment officer. With the CIO, we have succeeded excellently," says Andreas Lusser, CEO of theScreener. "Thanks to the intensive exchange with numerous asset managers and investment strategists, it is now possible for the first time to offer such functional breadth in a single information system," Lusser continues.

For more information visit www.thescreener-cio.com or www.thescreener.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164722/theScreener_CIO.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164723/Alain_Farwagi.jpg

 

 

Your contact:

Roland Walter+41 41 727 08 80walter@thescreener.com

 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Blitz nel fortino dello spaccio a Taranto: 5 arresti, altri 6 indagati

Blitz nel fortino dello spaccio a Taranto: 5 arresti, altri 6 indagati

Cena tra parenti, un vicino chiama i carabinieri e scattano le multe

Mediagallery

Meghan Markle legge una storia al figlio Archie che compie un anno. Il video di compleanno fatto da Harry
Royal family

Meghan Markle legge una storia al figlio Archie che compie un anno. Il video di compleanno fatto da Harry

Compie un anno il figlio dei Sussex, il piccolo Archie. Così Meghan Markle legge una storia al figlio per il compleanno e il principe Harry fa il video. Per approfondire leggi anche: Harry e Meghan, arriva il loro libro La duchessa di Sussex legge una storia di 'Duck! Rabbit!', uno dei libri preferiti di Archie. Il video è un contributo alla campagna "Save With Stories" di Save The Children, che ...

 
La piscina è la cosa che più è mancata agli islandesi in lockdown

La piscina è la cosa che più è mancata agli islandesi in lockdown

Reykjavik, 6 mag. (askanews) - La cosa che più è mancata ai residenti di Reykjavik durante il lockdown? Le piscine. Il nuoto ha infatti un ruolo molto importante nella cultura islandese, è quasi uno sport nazionale, e gli abitanti dell'isola dicono che a loro manca molto il rituale di incontarsi e socializzare in acqua. In base all'allentamento del lockdown deciso dalle autorità, le piscine in ...

 
Spazio, l'ESO telescope scopre il buco nero più vicino alla Terra

Spazio, l'ESO telescope scopre il buco nero più vicino alla Terra

Milano, 6 mag. (askanews) - È a oltre mille anni luce da noi eppure potrebbe essere il buco nero più vicino al Sistema solare mai "osservato" da un telescopio terrestre. È stato scoperto da un'équipe di astronomi dell'ESO (European Southern Observatory) e di altri istituti; fa parte di un sistema triplo: HR 6819. In pratica ha due stelle compagne che addirittura possono essere viste a occhio nudo....

 
"Luna di Mezzanotte", il nuovo video di Antonio Pignatiello

"Luna di Mezzanotte", il nuovo video di Antonio Pignatiello

Milano, 6 mag. (askanews) - Un brano dedicato alla scrittrice Fernanda Pivano e "alle sue storie quasi d'amore". È "Luna di Mezzanotte", del cantautore irpino Antonio Pignatiello, tratto dal suo ultimo album "Se ci credi". Il video in uscita è l'appuntamento conclusivo di "Acoustic session in the wood", tre brani acustici suonati nella riserva naturale Contrafforte Pliocenico di Sasso Marconi ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 6 maggio 2020: Tu sì que vales su Canale 5: anticipazioni ed esibizioni della puntata

Televisione

Stasera in tv 6 maggio 2020: Tu sì que vales su Canale 5: anticipazioni ed esibizioni della puntata

Rivedremo una storica puntata di Tu sì que vales, stasera mercoledì 6 maggio 2020, in prima serata su Canale 5. Si tratta di repliche che stanno portando ascolti davvero ...

06.05.2020

Alba Parietti svela: "Ho avuto il Coronavirus. Scoperto con il test sierologico. Pronta a donare il plasma"

EPIDEMIA

Alba Parietti svela: "Ho avuto il Coronavirus. Scoperto con il test sierologico. Pronta a donare il plasma"

Alba Parietti ha avuto il Coronavirus. L'ammissione è arrivata dalla stessa showgirl a Carta Bianca, su Rai 1, e specificata meglio su Instagram. “Mi sono infettata i primi ...

06.05.2020

Povia: "Amo fare pulizie in casa, sono un gay mancato". Polemica a Vieni da Me. Balivo: "Cretinata". Video

TELEVISIONE

Video Povia: "Amo pulizie in casa, sono gay mancato". Caterina Balivo s'infuria

Non è nuovo a gaffe Povia, il cantautore era ospite di Caterina Balivo a Vieni da Me, il programma in onda su Rai 1 nella puntata del 6 maggio e una sua dichiarazione ha ...

06.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33