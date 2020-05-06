Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Epsilon Appoints Craig Forrester as Group Chief Financial Officer

comunicati

Epsilon Appoints Craig Forrester as Group Chief Financial Officer

06.05.2020 - 09:15

0

Former Vice President, Finance – Sales & Marketing at Colt Technology Services brings 20+ years of experience to lead Epsilon's finance and legal functions.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, has appointed Craig Forrester as its Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. Craig will lead Epsilon's global finance and legal functions and work alongside recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Michel Robert to drive its business growth globally.

Craig brings more than two decades of experience to the role having held positions at Colt, BT, Sony and Lucent. With an extensive international experience in finance and technology, Craig joins Epsilon's executive leadership team to support its renewed focus on growing its software-defined networking service capabilities. 

"Craig has the experience and expertise to help accelerate our new phase of growth. He has been successful in supporting the strategic vision of the companies he worked with, especially in Asia and Europe. Craig's industry experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we take the business forward," said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. "We're glad to have him on the senior leadership team and have huge confidence in his ability in driving our long-term success."

"Epsilon holds a unique position in the market with its software-driven and customer-centric approach. I was drawn to the business because of its dedication to its innovation in delivering network services as well as the long-term investment in its SDN platform," said Craig Forrester, Chief Financial Officer at Epsilon. "It's interesting to join a company like Epsilon in a time where interconnection and the demand for bandwidth is growing exponentially. Building on its successes, I look forward to working with the senior management team to bring new growth to Epsilon's global business."

Forrester joined Epsilon from his most recent position at Colt Technology Services, where he spent over 4 years as Vice President, Finance – Sales & Marketing. During his tenure, he worked across the organisation with his team to provide business insight focused on supporting the company's strategic plan. Prior to this, he spent over six years at BT, holding a number of financial management roles across different business units.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 39 cities. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia.

For more information, visit epsilontel.com.

Contact:

Sherman PehSenior ManagerContent and Public Relations+65-6813-4905sherman.peh@epsilontel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164024/Craig_Forrester.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Blitz nel fortino dello spaccio a Taranto: 5 arresti, altri 6 indagati

Blitz nel fortino dello spaccio a Taranto: 5 arresti, altri 6 indagati

Cena tra parenti, un vicino chiama i carabinieri e scattano le multe

Mediagallery

Blitz antidroga a Palermo, 9 arresti a Ballarò

Blitz antidroga a Palermo, 9 arresti a Ballarò

(Agenzia Vista) Palermo, 06 maggio 2020 Blitz antidroga a Palermo, 9 arresti a Ballarò Blitz della Polizia di Stato a Palermo. Emesse undici misure cautelari dall’ufficio gip de tribunale di Palermo per i pusher del quartiere Ballarò. / Polizia di Stato Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
A Roma bici, bambini e runner tornano ad affollare la Caffarella

A Roma bici, bambini e runner tornano ad affollare la Caffarella

Roma, 6 mag. (askanews) - I romani si sono ripresi il grande parco della Caffarella. Al secondo giorno della Fase due, il 5 maggio, nel tardo pomeriggio erano in tantissimi i residenti usciti a prendere una boccata d'aria, tanto che sembrava uno di quei giorni di festa - come il 25 aprile o il 1 maggio - in cui l'area verde che si estende dall'Appia Antica alla via Latina viene presa d'assalto ...

 
'Ndrangheta, boss del vibonese percepiva reddito cittadinanza. Denuncia e sequestro

'Ndrangheta, boss del vibonese percepiva reddito cittadinanza. Denuncia e sequestro

(Agenzia Vista) Vibo Valentia, 06 maggio 2020 'Ndrangheta, boss del vibonese percepiva reddito cittadinanza. Denuncia e sequestro La Procura della Repubblica di Vibo Valentia e i militari del Gruppo della Guardia di Finanza di Vibo Valentia hanno da tempo avviato tutta una serie di controlli finalizzati a verificare la regolarità delle fruizioni del c.d. Reddito di Cittadinanza, con lo scopo ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Ascolti tv martedì 5 maggio: I Pooh vincono la gara su Rai1, lo spettacolo supera i 3 milioni di spettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv martedì 5 maggio: I Pooh vincono la gara su Rai1, lo spettacolo supera i 3 milioni di spettatori

"Pooh – Amici per sempre" vince la gara degli ascolti di martedì 5 maggio 2020. Su Rai1, lo spettacolo fa 3.598.000 spettatori per il 14.7% di share. Il secondo programma più ...

06.05.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 6 maggio 2020: Meraviglie e Tu sì que vales ma anche Star Wars

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 6 maggio 2020: Meraviglie e Tu sì que vales ma anche Star Wars

Programmi e film in tv stasera mercoledì 6 maggio 2020. Su Rai 1 ecco "Meraviglie – La Penisola dei tesori". Alberto Angela mostra le città più belle d'Italia e si batte - ...

06.05.2020

Fiorello farà Sanremo 2021 con Amadeus. L'annuncio: "Poi forse chiudo la carriera". Vasco fra gli ospiti

Scenari

Fiorello farà Sanremo 2021 con Amadeus "Poi forse chiudo la carriera"

L'annuncio arriva direttamente da lui, Fiorello: "Faccio Sanremo, come va va, e chiudo la carriera". Lo dice dopo una diretta su Instagram con Amadeus. "Mica devo andare ...

06.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33