Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. Announces its Applications for Four New Patents Related to the Use of Therapeutic Angiogenesis in the Treatment of Illnesses Related to the COVID-19 Virus, as Well as Illnesses Related to Other Viruses

Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. Announces its Applications for Four New Patents Related to the Use of Therapeutic Angiogenesis in the Treatment of Illnesses Related to the COVID-19 Virus, as Well as Illnesses Related to Other Viruses

06.05.2020 - 08:15

DALLAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. ("VT") today announced it has applied for four provisional patents related to the treatment and/or prevention of virally induced illnesses related to the COVID-19 virus, as well as other viruses. These new patent applications cite the following general areas: heart damage and virally induced strokes; severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS); intestinal dysfunction or intestinal epithelial cell damage; and renal dysfunction or failure.

During the past several months, the VT team has been reviewing numerous early reports and data from medical professionals all over the world pertaining to illnesses related to the damage of epithelial cells and microvascular tissue caused by the COVID-19 virus. This damage is recorded in patients in multiple age groups both during and after apparent recovery from the COVID-19 virus and in patients that have experienced severe or only mild viral symptoms. The presentation of the virally induced illnesses can include, but is not limited to, strokes, organ failure, fibrosis, sudden blood clots and cell and tissue ischemia. VT has many years of experience in the use of therapeutic angiogenesis in the treatment and regeneration of ischemic and/or damaged epithelial and microvascular cells and tissue.

VT expects that these new patents, combined with VT's other patents, e.g., our existing stroke patents, will allow VT to expand its development of current and breakthrough methods and therapies to treat these life threatening and distressing conditions in large patient populations. With these proposed and existing patents, VT seeks to be in the forefront of private sector companies battling the devastating effects of these diseases.

ABOUT VENTURIS THERAPEUTICS Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing protein drug candidates to address diseases such as diabetic wounds, severe coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease, erectile dysfunction, stroke, spinal disc disease, and diseases related to virally induced damage to epithelial cells and microvascular tissue. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in our drug candidates is FGF-1, a human protein that stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, thereby increasing the blood supply to ischemic organs and tissues.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For example, statements regarding expectations for new research, progress with clinical trials or future business initiatives are forward looking statements. Factors that might affect actual outcomes include, but are not limited to, FDA approval of Venturis drug candidates, market acceptance of Venturis products by customers, new developments in the industry, future revenues, future expenses, future margins, cash usage, and financial performance. Additionally, until Venturis is cash flow positive from operations, the Company is dependent upon raising capital to fund its operations and met its obligations as they come due. There can be no assurance that Venturis will be able to raise the necessary capital when needed. 

