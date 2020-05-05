DERMALOG Thermal Camera - Improving Safety for Nursing Homes

Edicola

05.05.2020 - 17:45

- Covid-19 currently shows how important it is to prevent the spread of infection as far as possible. Retirement and nursing homes are facing a serious challenge, as the staff is in close contact with people who are particularly at risk. Any indication that care workers, visitors or care recipients are showing illness symptoms is significant. The German nursing home provider Katharinenhof uses DERMALOG fever detection to improve its health protection.

HAMBURG, Germany, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. The Katharinenhof runs care facilities with a capacity of approximately 2,500 beds in five German federal states and recently started using the DERMALOG system to protect staff and residents from Covid-19.

Every person who enters the Katharinenhof am Hirschpark retirement home in Hamburg does DERMALOG's contactless fever check. The system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. DERMALOG's automatic Fever Detection Camera does not require any additional operating personnel and, as a result, ensures extra safety.

"If the system reliably detects that there is a potential thread when entering our facility, it will ultimately protect human lives. That's why we have high expectations of the fever detection system," says Claus Heydebreck, manager of the Katharinenhof am Hirschpark.

DERMALOG's thermal camera was initially developed for border controls and airports. "However, the cameras are used increasingly in retirement and nursing homes to protect their residents by fever checks," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. Also, the fever detection system is already in use in more than 40 countries for access to shops, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations and hospitals.

Picture at http://www.apimages.com

Press contactDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress RelationsTel.: +49(40)413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

 

