Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Peloton Acquires ExproSoft

comunicati

Peloton Acquires ExproSoft

05.05.2020 - 16:45

0

CALGARY, Alberta, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton is pleased to announce the acquisition of ExproSoft, a leading supplier of well integrity, reliability and data modelling software and consulting services based in Trondheim, Norway. 

As our industry embraces digitalization and cloud technology, the opportunity to align ExproSoft's software and services with Peloton's Platform solutions, including well data lifecycle and production data lifecycle solutions, will enhance our clients' ability to analyze their operational data, improve decision making and optimize opportunities.

Glen Gray, CEO of Peloton says, "We are looking forward to further developing ExproSoft, including integrating our combined technology to increase productivity and reduce cost for our clients."

About Peloton

The Peloton Platform energizes the oil and gas digital transformation through mobility, automation and data integration by providing fully integrated well data lifecycle, production data lifecycle and land data management solutions. Today, over 500 oil and gas clients worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations.

About ExproSoft

ExproSoft is a global leader in well integrity management, data modelling and simulation. The WellMaster and Miriam RAM Studio software suite provides data driven performance analytics for the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry and process industries. For over 30 years, WellMaster has helped oil and gas operators increase well uptime and reduce operational cost, while maintaining a safe operation that is compliant with corporate and government guidelines. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163960/Peloton_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sanitopoli, chiuse le indagini per 45, Marini, Bocci e Barberini accusati di associazione per delinquere

Chiuse le indagini: associazione a delinquere per Marini, Bocci e Barberini

Cena tra parenti, un vicino chiama i carabinieri e scattano le multe

Mediagallery

Gianluca Vacchi si scatena con la fidanzata Sharon, il balletto che fa impazzire i social
Mondo web

Gianluca Vacchi si scatena con Sharon, il balletto che fa impazzire i social

E' ancora lui. Uno spettacolo. Gianluca Vacchi, l'imprenditore re dei social da milioni di clic continua a pubblicare balletti scatenati con la fidanzata Sharon Fonseca. Vi proponiamo questo video che spopola su Tik Tok. Anche in questi giorni segnati prima dal lockdown e poi dall'inizio della fase 2 dell'emergenza Coronavirus, Vacchi continua a divertire i suoi follower e divertirsi. I suoi ...

 
Fisco, Agenzia Entrate: 730 precompilato disponibile da oggi

Fisco, Agenzia Entrate: 730 precompilato disponibile da oggi

Roma, 5 mag. (askanews) - Anche se si sono allungati i tempi di consegna, è tempo di dichiarazione dei redditi per milioni di italiani. Da oggi è disponibile il 730 precompilato ed è possibile consultare l'elenco di tutte le informazioni inserite dal Fisco, ma per effetto del lockdown, quest'anno la scadenza per l'invio del 730 è rinviata al 30 settembre. A partire dal 14 maggio, si potrà ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 5 MAGGIO

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 5 MAGGIO

Roma, 5 mag. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dell'emergenza coronavirus in tutto il mondo, il 5 maggio ISLANDA Scuole e università riaprono gradualmente in Islanda L'isola conta pochissimi contagi e solo 10 decessi Graduale ritorno alla normalità in Islanda. Nell isola dell Atlantico settentrionale che conta 364mila abitanti riaprono le scuole secondarie e le università, mentre il Paese ha iniziato ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Il segreto su canale 5, le anticipazioni della soap da lunedì 11 maggio a sabato 16 maggio: l'ordine di Isabel

Televisione

Il segreto su canale 5, le anticipazioni della soap da lunedì 11 maggio a sabato 16 maggio: l'ordine di Isabel

Il segreto è una delle soap più amate della televisione. La fiction spagnola va in onda su Canale 5 alle ore 16.10. Episodi che gli appassionati potranno seguire tutta questa ...

05.05.2020

Cartabianca su Rai3 stasera 5 maggio 2020: Salvini, Della Valle e Galli fra gli ospiti. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Cartabianca su Rai3 stasera 5 maggio 2020: Salvini, Della Valle e Galli fra gli ospiti. Le anticipazioni

Oggi, martedì 5 maggio 2020 su Rai3, appuntamento in prima serata con Cartabianca (ore 21.20). Tanti e qualificati gli ospiti di Bianca Berlinguer. In questa puntata saranno ...

05.05.2020

Samanta Togni a Vieni da me col marito si confessa. "Nuovi figli?", la ballerina umbra risponde

Social

Samanta Togni a Vieni da me col marito si confessa. "Nuovi figli?", la risposta

Samanta Togni ospite di Caterina Balivo in collegamento (insieme al marito) a Vieni da Me su Rai 1. La ballerina umbra (è di Narni in provincia di Terni), fresca sposa con ...

05.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33