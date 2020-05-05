Edicola

Software Vendor SDS Pushes the Software Testing Business in the DACH Region and in New Industries

05.05.2020 - 11:15

VIENNA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a successful software vendor, SDS knows the requirements of top-quality software better than mere testing service providers. A distinct advantage for IT managers at banks, in conference calls and at insurance companies.

Vienna, Future-oriented applications push ahead the digital high-performance business. IT managers worldwide are looking for smart, innovative solutions for enhancing software quality. Digital transformation requires constant acceleration of the implementation with a simultaneous reduction of the production costs.

With SDS Professional Testing, SDS can demonstrably make an important contribution to coping with these challenges successfully. As a leading and highly specialised European software vendor, SDS can opt for a more holistic and analytical approach in dealing with requirements regarding state-of-the-future software testing. This fact is confirmed by renowned SDS customers from the financial industry and the telecommunications sector.

Instead of only testing with a focus on quality at the end, SDS Professional Testing covers all required tasks in the entire application life cycle – from the requirements analysis to the user acceptance test – with a high level of quality. In this context, SDS extensively and directly cooperates with its customers in order to significantly improve test productivity. Beyond the option of automated test execution, we are developing innovative approaches for the digitisation of testing workflows: Machine learning-based defect management for testing or production, automation of test data management by means of intelligent selection of available test data, automatic monitoring, analysis and fixing of issues in the test environment, etc.

The decisive advantage of SDS: experienced, certified top-level test engineers with a proven track record in large-scale E2E projects from software vendor, user and IT operation perspective as well as over 40 years of experience in the highly sensitive banking technology environment and more than 10 years of experience in over 700 digital transformation projects. testing.sds.at.

Software Daten Service Gesellschaft m.b.H.Herbert Reinisch, Marketing Manager EuropeRennweg 97-99, 1030 Vienna, Austria+43 (676)882-415-188herbert.reinisch@sds.at

