Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Hamamatsu introduces the ORCA-Fusion BT sCMOS camera

comunicati

Hamamatsu introduces the ORCA-Fusion BT sCMOS camera

04.05.2020 - 17:15

0

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, the introduction of scientific CMOS (sCMOS) cameras marked a significant milestone in scientific imaging.

Hamamatsu Photonics now introduces the next evolution in the market-leading ORCA brand of sCMOS cameras – the ORCA-Fusion BT.

This camera takes the uncompromising specifications of the ORCA-Fusion: ultra-low readout noise, CCD-like uniformity, fast frame rates - and combines that with back-thin boosted, high quantum efficiency to achieve the pinnacle of sCMOS performance.

The true beauty of the ORCA-Fusion BT is what the combination of exceptional photon detection and collection can do for you. See the dimmest whisper of signal, acquire visually stunning, high signal-to-noise images from the fewest photons, capture previously unresolved temporal events, and perform computational methods with confidence.

The ORCA-Fusion BT is consciously designed from the ground up for the most challenging imaging experiments, but it will also excel in any application that requires the combination of uniformity, high quantum efficiency, and high signal-to-noise ratio.

For more information about the ORCA-Fusion BT, including pricing and delivery time, please call Hamamatsu Corporation at 1-800-524-0504 or visit our camera website, https://www.hamamatsucameras.com.

About Hamamatsu CorporationHamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

Information furnished by Hamamatsu Corporation is believed to be reliable. However, no responsibility is assumed for possible inaccuracies or omissions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Cena tra parenti, un vicino chiama i carabinieri e scattano le multe

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui, cambiano le regole

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Mediagallery

Zucchero, il video da brividi della nuova canzone "Amore adesso!" girato in una Venezia deserta
MUSICA

Zucchero, il video da brividi della nuova canzone "Amore adesso!" girato in una Venezia deserta

Online su YouTube il video della versione di Zucchero di "No time for love like now", il brano realizzato dall'ex frontman dei R.E.M. Michael Stipe in collaborazione con Aaron Dessner dei National, di cui il bluesman ha firmato l'adattamento in italiano. Il video di "Amore adesso!", così come si intitola il pezzo, è stato girato sabato 2 maggio in piazza San Marco a Venezia. Bellissime ed ...

 
Coronavirus in Umbria, il primo giorno tra parchi, cimiteri e auto in città - LE FOTO
Coronavirus

Il primo giorno tra parchi, cimiteri e auto in città - LE FOTO

Prima giornata in Umbria con la fine del lockdown in senso stretto. Ma non c'è stato il temuto assalto, gente sì ai parchi ma sostanzialmente ordinata. Numerose anche le visite ai cimiteri molti dei quali sono stati aperti proprio lunedì 4 maggio.

 
Allenamenti individuali, il video di come si è organizzato il Sassuolo in Serie A. In tre in campo
CALCIO

Allenamenti individuali, il video di come si è organizzato il Sassuolo in Serie A. In tre in campo

Il calcio e la Serie A provano a tornare alla normalità. Tra i primi club a far allenare alcuni giocatori in forma individuale c'è stato il Sassuolo. Djuricic, Rogerio e Magnani sono arrivati già cambiati per poi tornare a casa per farsi la doccia, così come previsto dalle linee guida, e si sono divisi i tre campi in erba naturale presenti nel centro sportivo. Al Mapei Football Center erano ...

 
Ministero Salute diffonde video: ecco come utilizzare mascherine

Ministero Salute diffonde video: ecco come utilizzare mascherine

Roma, 4 mag. (askanews) - Il ministero della Salute diffonde un video in cui spiega come usare le mascherine, quando indossarle e come farlo in sicurezza. "Per tornare a sorridere tutti insieme", questo il titolo scelto. "Ricorda, il loro uso va accompagnato dal rispetto delle regole di distanziamento sociale e igiene delle mani", spiega il ministero.

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Video Rita Rusic, un sexy spogliarello su Instagram aspettando l'arrivo dell'estate

Rita Rusic, 59 anni

SOCIAL

Video Rita Rusic, un sexy spogliarello su Instagram aspettando l'arrivo dell'estate

Rita Rusic è una delle star italiane più social. Su Instagram conta su 150mila follower ed è sempre attivissima tra foto (alcune piuttosto bollenti), video e storie. L'ultimo ...

04.05.2020

Zucchero, il video da brividi della nuova canzone "Amore adesso!" girato in una Venezia deserta

MUSICA

Video Zucchero, la clip di "Amore adesso!" girata in una Venezia deserta

Online su YouTube il video della versione di Zucchero di "No time for love like now", il brano realizzato dall'ex frontman dei R.E.M. Michael Stipe in collaborazione con ...

04.05.2020

Musica, è uscito il nuovo singolo de Lo Stato Sociale 'AutocertifiCanzone'

La novità

Musica, è uscito il nuovo singolo de Lo Stato Sociale 'AutocertifiCanzone'

Dopo l’esibizione del concertone del primo Maggio direttamente da Piazza Maggiore, con la toccante dedica a Mirko dei Camillas, esce oggi, 4 maggio 2020, AutocertifiCanzone, ...

04.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33