Vizetto Inc. Raises over $3 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Funding Round

The funds raised will be used to further develop Reactiv SUITE, the leading tool that is enabling remote teamwork from anywhere in the world

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed $3M seed round co-led by OW Toad, Florida Funders, and Hudson Valley Equity Group. In addition, a variety of family offices and strategic corporate investment funds also participated in the round.

"The fact that our seed round was oversubscribed, and the positive response investors and partners have with our products is testament to the long term vision of the company and the principals it was founded upon," said Av Utukuri, CEO and founder at Vizetto Inc. "Reactiv SUITE has the opportunity to be the solution for companies to operate and do business globally, reduce travel and allow team members to be productive without having to compromise on the safety restrictions in place for the near future."

Vizetto Inc. will primarily use the funds to further develop Reactiv SUITE, the leading tool that is re-imagining how presentations are given and enabling remote teamwork from anywhere in the world. Reactiv SUITE is revolutionizing the way professionals express their ideas, while allowing passive audiences to become active participants and interact as a team. This tool transforms everyday meetings resulting in greater engagement and productivity across the organization.

"We've all been having problems with remote meetings and presentations. And many either can't sign important documents, or are using some cobbled-together makeshifts that are far from secure. Reactiv SUITE cuts through all that, and doesn't waste your time," says internationally celebrated Canadian author Margaret Atwood, a strategic investor and advisor. "Create, meet, present, explain, mark up, refine on the fly, conclude -- it's all right there in front of you. You can easily access, manipulate, and discuss content and ideas drawn from all types of media, and in a nanosecond you can sign and execute securely, as well. This is a gamechanger and an energy saver -- your energy, the world's energy. It's essential to the new era we're in now, and to the even newer world we're about to enter. No going back."

Reactiv SUITE eco-system has been under development for almost four years, with numerous patents filed. It includes STAGE (re-imagines how you tell the story), SCRIBBLE (re-imagines ideation and brainstorming) and HUDDLE (re-imagines how you collaborate virtually). These tools combine to provide a completely new way of collaborating that makes simple video conferencing sessions look antiquated and rudimentary. In today's global environment, new ways of expressing our ideas and interacting with people across the globe in order to conduct business is required more than ever.

Vizetto Inc. will also use the funds to hire additional staff to support sales and product development of Reactiv SUITE into 2021, as well as expand operations into Florida with the opening of a new office.

"Vizetto is a perfect fit for Florida Funders' investment portfolio as it addresses the current market's demand for a seamless, real-time and engaging platform for companies to interact within the organization, an issue we've seen with other remote communication platforms during COVID-19," said Tom Wallace, managing partner of Florida Funders, a hybrid venture capital firm providing early-stage capital. "Reactiv SUITE is the ideal solution and as the next startup hub, Florida offers Vizetto a unique opportunity to engage with large corporations based in the state who are in dire need of this platform."

Thomas Schneck with Hudson Valley Equity said, "Reactiv SUITE is the only platform that I have ever seen that makes me feel like I am in the same room, with my virtual team. I can engage, discuss, debate and mark-up content and data effortlessly; my message can be as clear and effective as if I was face-to-face. There is no other product like it in the market."

Reactiv SUITE is already being distributed by global channel partners and is in the trial stage for global implementation with many Fortune 500 companies.

About Vizetto Inc.

Vizetto is a Canadian software company and is the developer of Reactiv SUITE. This software eco-system re-imagines how people will present content, engages with passive audiences in order to convert them into active participants and enables teamwork from anyone, anywhere.

About Florida Funders

Florida Funders is a hybrid venture capital fund and early-stage investment platform led by a team of investors, innovators and senior level executives focused on transforming Florida from the Sunshine State to the Startup State. We propel investment by utilizing our community of investors, network of partners and a unique platform that provides transparency, fosters communication and empowers strategic relationships. For more information on Florida Funders, please visit www.floridafunders.com. Keep up with the latest news from Florida Funders on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

