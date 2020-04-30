Risen Energy receives TÜV Rheinland TMP accreditation

NINGBO, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhou Chicheng, vice president of solar Products at TÜV Rheinland and Zhang Yichi, general manager of modules, together with several of their colleagues, visited Risen Energy on April 27. During their visit, Zhang Yichi, on behalf of TÜV Rheinland, granted Risen Energy the qualification of TÜV Rheinland accredited TMP Laboratory. Executives from Risen Energy, including president Xie Jian, group senior R&D director Liu Yafeng and global customer service director Hu Yuhui, attended the licensing ceremony.

Over the past twelve months, TÜV Rheinland conducted multiple reviews of Risen Energy's technical capabilities in the areas of management systems, environment, staff and equipment based on IEC/ISO 17025 General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories and other technical requirements as per related test standards. As a result, Risen Energy was found to fully comply with its external laboratory management protocols. Hence, awarding of this qualification demonstrates Risen Energy's excellence in lab management and testing.

Risen Energy president Xie Jian said, "We are very pleased to be a TÜV Rheinland accredited TMP Laboratory, which not only showcases the qualifications of our industry-leading staff and equipment, facilities and environment, but demonstrates our strict requirements when it comes to product testing. We are looking forward to collaborating with TÜV Rheinland as we continue to drive the sustainable development of the industry."

Mr. Zhou added, "This recognition shows that in addition to a strong manufacturing capacity, Risen Energy also has high-level R&D and quality management capabilities, which are the marks of industry-leading manufacturing companies. We look forward to further enhancing continued exchanges and communications around the technology with TÜV Rheinland and to benefit from each other through ongoing collaborative efforts and also promote the healthy development of industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160711/Risen_Energy_TUV.jpg