DiNovA Medtech Announces Chaim Lotan, MD to Join as DiNovA Israel Incubator's Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiNovA Medtech, a leading medical devices incubator in China ("DiNovA"), is pleased to announce Chaim Lotan, MD to join as Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of DiNovA Israel Incubator. This incubator is established to promote cutting-edge medtech technologies, especially digital health innovations, by linking the resources in Israel and China.

Prof. Chaim Lotan was the Director of Interventional Cardiology at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and later on was nominated as the Director of the Heart Institute at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in 2000. Prof. Lotan is also the co-founder, and co-chair of the annual scientific meeting Innovation in Cardiovascular Intervention (ICI), and he served as the President of the Israel Heart Society between 2011 and 2013.

Prof. Lotan was involved in many basic science and clinical research projects and has published over 200 scientific papers in leading journals. Prof. Lotan was particularly enthusiastic about the field of innovation and spent a sabbatical at the Biodesign program at Stanford. After his return, he initiated an interdisciplinary academic track of Biodesign Innovation program together with the Hadassah hospital and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Prof. Lotan has been collaborating with DiNovA for many years. He sits on Venus Medtech's (stock code: 2500.HK) Global Advisory Board and is also Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of another portfolio company NoYA Medtech ("NoYA").

"Israel is known as the Start-up Nation. Establishing an incubator in Israel will facilitate world leading physicians, and Israel and China's medtech ecosystems to jointly innovate for patients worldwide. The DiNovA Israel Incubator aims to become a supportive investor and partner for creative healthcare problem solvers in Israel," DiNovA CEO Michael Zhao said. "We are excited to have our long-term friend Prof. Lotan to lead this new initiative. His phenomenal expertise will help us identify cutting-edge medical technologies that are meaningful to the clinical practice at a global context."

"I am glad to become the Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of DiNovA Israel Incubator. During the past 10 years, I witnessed DiNovA gradually growing into China's leading medical technology group," said Prof. Lotan. "My long-term cooperation with DiNovA is an example of the rising China-Israel medical innovation collaboration in recent years. Each country has its unique resources and strengths when it comes to medical technology innovation. I hope this incubator will enable a deeper level of collaboration between the two."

