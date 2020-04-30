Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

DiNovA Medtech Announces Chaim Lotan, MD to Join as DiNovA Israel Incubator's Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer

comunicati

DiNovA Medtech Announces Chaim Lotan, MD to Join as DiNovA Israel Incubator's Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer

30.04.2020 - 08:15

0

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiNovA Medtech, a leading medical devices incubator in China ("DiNovA"), is pleased to announce Chaim Lotan, MD to join as Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of DiNovA Israel Incubator. This incubator is established to promote cutting-edge medtech technologies, especially digital health innovations, by linking the resources in Israel and China.

Prof. Chaim Lotan was the Director of Interventional Cardiology at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and later on was nominated as the Director of the Heart Institute at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in 2000. Prof. Lotan is also the co-founder, and co-chair of the annual scientific meeting Innovation in Cardiovascular Intervention (ICI), and he served as the President of the Israel Heart Society between 2011 and 2013.

Prof. Lotan was involved in many basic science and clinical research projects and has published over 200 scientific papers in leading journals. Prof. Lotan was particularly enthusiastic about the field of innovation and spent a sabbatical at the Biodesign program at Stanford. After his return, he initiated an interdisciplinary academic track of Biodesign Innovation program together with the Hadassah hospital and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Prof. Lotan has been collaborating with DiNovA for many years. He sits on Venus Medtech's (stock code: 2500.HK) Global Advisory Board and is also Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of another portfolio company NoYA Medtech ("NoYA").

"Israel is known as the Start-up Nation. Establishing an incubator in Israel will facilitate world leading physicians, and Israel and China's medtech ecosystems to jointly innovate for patients worldwide. The DiNovA Israel Incubator aims to become a supportive investor and partner for creative healthcare problem solvers in Israel," DiNovA CEO Michael Zhao said. "We are excited to have our long-term friend Prof. Lotan to lead this new initiative. His phenomenal expertise will help us identify cutting-edge medical technologies that are meaningful to the clinical practice at a global context."

"I am glad to become the Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of DiNovA Israel Incubator. During the past 10 years, I witnessed DiNovA gradually growing into China's leading medical technology group," said Prof. Lotan. "My long-term cooperation with DiNovA is an example of the rising China-Israel medical innovation collaboration in recent years. Each country has its unique resources and strengths when it comes to medical technology innovation. I hope this incubator will enable a deeper level of collaboration between the two."

About DiNovA Medtech

Dinova Medtech is a specialized medical device incubator that cultivates life-saving technologies through investment, incubation, and operation. DiNovA strives to help patients through a healthcare innovation model that reduces innovation risk, shortens product time to market, and increases clinical impact. Founded in 2009 with headquarters in Hangzhou, China, DiNovA has developed a global footprint with offices and R&D centers across China, U.S., and Israel.

For more information, please visit: http://en.dinovamedtech.com/

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, UK: "captain Tom" promosso colonnello ad honorem

Coronavirus, UK: "captain Tom" promosso colonnello ad honorem

Londra, 30 apr. (askanews) - È un nuovo eroe britannico Tom Moore, meglio conosciuto come "Captain Tom" e il 30 aprile 2020, giorno del suo 100esimo compleanno, è stato promosso colonnello "ad honorem" dell'esercito di Sua Maestà e onorato con una medaglia e il passaggio di una formazione di due aerei storici, uno Spitfire e un Hurricane della Raf nel cielo di Bedfordshire, a nord di Londra. Il ...

 
L'ultimo bollettino live di Borrelli: record di guariti (4.693)

L'ultimo bollettino live di Borrelli: record di guariti (4.693)

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Quella del 30 aprile è l'ultima conferenza live del capo della Protezione Civile Angelo Borrelli, che leggendo i dati del bollettino odierno ha riferito: "Per quanto riguarda il bilancio di oggi, registriamo il numero più alto di guariti mai verificatosi dall'inizio della gestione dell'emergenza: sono 4.693 in più rispetto a ieri, per un totale di 75.945. I casi totali ...

 
Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Stasera in televisione c'è il ciclo American Tales. Oggi giovedì 30 aprile alle 21.20, su Rai4 (canale 21) arriva il film di Kathryn Bigelow “Detroit”, potente dramma ...

30.04.2020

Stasera in tv 30aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Prima visione in onda stasera giovedì 30 aprile, alle ore 21.20 su Rai3. Si tratta di un film biografico per raccontare la formazione del filosofo Karl Marx. “Il giovane Karl ...

30.04.2020

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33