Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Given the global coronavirus situation, we are providing an update on TTI's performance

comunicati

Given the global coronavirus situation, we are providing an update on TTI's performance

29.04.2020 - 11:45

0

HONG KONG, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based global power equipment and floor care company Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) provides an updates on TTI's performance, given the global coronavirus situation.

When we initially learned about the coronavirus outbreak, our first priority was to ensure we created a safe environment for our employees. We have carefully complied with all coronavirus national and local safety protocols.

We are pleased to confirm that after a period of minimal disruption, our supply chain is functioning superbly. Our vaunted product development system is now fully operational after quickly adjusting to new coronavirus protocols. Additionally, our sales and marketing teams are also operational and highly effective in all markets globally.

Although the impact of the coronavirus has created a challenging environment, we are now delighted to see a resurgence in demand. DIY tools and outdoor products, and floorcare are all experiencing significant sales increases. Encouragingly, our MILWAUKEE pro-business is continuing to gain sales traction worldwide. A highlight for TTI has been the tremendous growth of our global e-commerce business. We have worked closely with our e-commerce customers, capitalizing on the accelerated shift to online and curbside pickup sales. All these positive factors bode well for our performance.

We will continue to aggressively invest in exciting, breakthrough new product. Our new product launches are proceeding on schedule, including the revolutionary MILWAUKEE MX FUEL Cordless Equipment System. All of our business units are also on schedule to roll out a series of exciting new breakthrough products throughout 2020. We believe TTI is uniquely positioned in our industry to continue outperforming the market. We are in an enviable position of having a very strong balance sheet and having highly disciplined fixed and working capital management. Our exceptional management team is leading our company not only to succeed throughout this trying time, but also to continue our march towards global leadership and financial excellence.

About TTI

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floor Care Appliances and Accessories for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL Floor Care and Appliances.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, FTSE Developed Index and MSCI ACWI Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Mediagallery

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 30 aprile 2020 Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio, Positivi sono 75.732 più 598, i decessi più 93 I dati sull'andamento epidemiologico in regione Lombardia durante la conferenza stampa. / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Online Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Stasera in televisione c'è il ciclo American Tales. Oggi giovedì 30 aprile alle 21.20, su Rai4 (canale 21) arriva il film di Kathryn Bigelow “Detroit”, potente dramma ...

30.04.2020

Stasera in tv 30aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Prima visione in onda stasera giovedì 30 aprile, alle ore 21.20 su Rai3. Si tratta di un film biografico per raccontare la formazione del filosofo Karl Marx. “Il giovane Karl ...

30.04.2020

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33