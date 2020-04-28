Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Eyes on Chengdu '2nd Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens' kicks off

comunicati

Eyes on Chengdu '2nd Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens' kicks off

28.04.2020 - 19:15

0

CHENGDU, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens, hosted by National Business Daily, kicks off Tuesday, and is calling for global talents to focus their lenses on Chengdu, a renowned cultural city.

Backed by big names like Alibaba Pictures, Bona Film, Bilibili, and Douyin, the competition this year is themed on "Chengdu, Once Here, Never Leave!" With prize money of nearly 1 million yuan, the competition is convening creative works about the southwest China metropolis from short videos teams and individuals around the world.

There is no limit on the genre, subject matter or length of the videos. The competition also provides five sub-themes for consideration: love in Chengdu as you see it; Chengdu as life aesthetics; settling down in Chengdu for spiritual peace; finding romance in Chengdu; fulfilling young ambition in Chengdu.

The deadline for video submission is July 20. Shortlisting will be conducted from late July to mid-August. 10 works will be selected during a second round of review in August for the final contest, which will be held at a time during late August to September.

There will be six awards for the main competition with prizes ranging from 50,000 yuan to 250,000 yuan. Besides, there are four awards for nominations in the final contest, as well as certain number of awards for works in the shortlist.

The jury comprises of five professionals, including renowned TV and film playwright and producer Mark Zaslove, vice chairman of the China Film Association Ren Zhonglun, and prize-winning director Jiang Qinmin. To better assess the commercial values of videos in competition, the jury also includes Chen Yuchuan, chief investment officer of private equity firm HDQH Fund, and Nie Yangde, CEO of Onion Group which is the operator of Youtube sensation Ms Yeah.

"The competition last year was an exciting and eye-opening experience to me," Mark Zaslove said. Mark is the winner of two Emmy Awards and served as a jury member last year, "I'm looking forward to the second Tianfu Through the Lens!"

Notably, the competition also offers startup fund for certain participants. A committee will review the documents submitted by applicants and select scripts eligible for financial support based on standards including their creativity, the relevance to the themes, and the qualification of the team/individual.

http://www.nbd.com.cn/corp/20200402Mvideo/

NBD By Li Menglin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160932/Chengdu_NBD.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Mediagallery

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 30 aprile 2020 Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio, Positivi sono 75.732 più 598, i decessi più 93 I dati sull'andamento epidemiologico in regione Lombardia durante la conferenza stampa. / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Online Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Stasera in televisione c'è il ciclo American Tales. Oggi giovedì 30 aprile alle 21.20, su Rai4 (canale 21) arriva il film di Kathryn Bigelow “Detroit”, potente dramma ...

30.04.2020

Stasera in tv 30aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Prima visione in onda stasera giovedì 30 aprile, alle ore 21.20 su Rai3. Si tratta di un film biografico per raccontare la formazione del filosofo Karl Marx. “Il giovane Karl ...

30.04.2020

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33