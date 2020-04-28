AiCure Appoints Former Medidata Founder Ed Ikeguchi as CEO

Industry veteran to build on AiCure's ten years of market success and extend AI platform to digital biomarkers for holistic patient health

Continued corporate growth and platform milestones drive 2020 momentum

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure, an AI and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, today announced Ed Ikeguchi, M.D. as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Formerly serving as the company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and President, Dr. Ikeguchi's appointment as CEO will advance AiCure's commitment to improving holistic health through an understanding of the science behind human responses to illness and treatment. With today's announcement of digital biomarkers, AiCure is delivering on this vision.

Prior to joining as AiCure's CMO in 2018, Dr. Ikeguchi co-founded Medidata Solutions, where he grew the company from its inception to its initial public offering in 2009 while serving as its CEO from 1999-2001 and its CMO from 2001-2009. Dr. Ikeguchi's extensive experience in both the C-suite and in clinical environments, including his understanding of the many pain points of patient engagement, positions him well to lead the company in its next phase.

Dr. Ikeguchi takes the helm of AiCure, which for ten years, has enhanced the quality of clinical trial data by providing real-time monitoring of patient dosing and behavior, enabling smaller, faster trials. AiCure has established its value to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations by providing novel insights into patient behavior, allowing them to measure and modify it for optimal care. Capitalizing on the wealth of behavioral data AiCure has stored and analyzed, Dr. Ikeguchi will expand the company's footprint in digital biomarking to identify non-obvious patient reactions to capture a complete picture of complex human behavior. Further equipping clients with an understanding of such behavioral trends will empower real-time, objective observations of people in their natural environment that can help improve patient and trial outcomes.

"The traditional brick-and-mortar blueprint of healthcare and clinical trials only lends itself to transactional patient relationships and blind spots between in-person visits. At AiCure, we aim to shift this mindset and achieve continuous line-of-sight into an individual's wellbeing," said Dr. Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "It is my privilege to lead the company in its next chapter as we work toward holistic health delivery, deepen our understanding of patients' lived experience, and elevate the credibility of clinical trial results. We are poised to build on our strong momentum and further make our mark in patient care and drug development."

Pillars of Success Drive 2020 Growth

In addition to Dr. Ikeguchi's appointment, AiCure has achieved several milestones for a strong 2020 performance to-date, including:

About AiCure AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 65 issued patents and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com.

