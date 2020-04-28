Smile Launches PDFpen 12, the Complete PDF Editing Toolkit for Mac-based Professionals

PDF Editors, PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12, now with PDF optimization, a Magnifier window, a Callout tool, and DocuSign® support for Pro users

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 12 introduces Optimize PDF, a magnifier window, a callout tool, and DocuSign® support for Pro users.

PDFpen provides a comprehensive document reading, proofing, and navigating experience combined with a variety of editing tools, enabling users to sign PDFs, fill forms, and search and redact sensitive information. Export to Microsoft® Word. Fix typos without the original document. Add comments, images and highlight text.

Version 12 adds the ability to reduce PDF file sizes as much or as little as needed with a new Optimize PDF feature. The integration of compression methods such as MRC, CCITT reduces the file size while scanning, editing, and saving.

Also included, a magnifier window, a callout tool, customized paper styles and orientation selection for new documents, and for Pro users, DocuSign® support.

"Smaller PDFs and tools to improve collaboration are consistently important in the paperless office," said Philip Goward, Smile founder. "With version 12, we're excited to introduce multiple ways to reduce file sizes, zoom in on details with the magnifier window, collaborate with the callout tool, plus DocuSign support for Pro users along with other improvements to make your PDF editing experience better."

PDFpen and PDFpenPro are part of a family of products that includes PDFpen for iPad & iPhone. Documents sync between devices for seamless editing via Dropbox and iCloud.

PDFpen is available for €84,95. PDFpenPro is €139,95. Both require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is €4,99 on the App Store.

ABOUT SMILE

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor.

