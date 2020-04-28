Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Invivoscribe Launches COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing With Option To Participate In SARS-CoV-2 Antibody And Vaccine Program

comunicati

Invivoscribe Launches COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing With Option To Participate In SARS-CoV-2 Antibody And Vaccine Program

28.04.2020 - 13:45

0

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invivoscribe, Inc., a global leader in the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics announced today that they will begin offering coronavirus COVID-19 testing through their CLIA/CAP, NY State Licensed LabPMM reference laboratory in San Diego, CA. The diagnostic test can be ordered by healthcare providers for patients suspected of having COVID-19. Subjects who participate in testing can also choose to enroll in an ongoing research study designed to accelerate identification of promising antibody and vaccine candidates using Invivoscribe's proprietary next-generation sequencing assays and bioinformatics platform.

About COVID-19 Testing at LabPMM®LabPMM is a world leading reference laboratory that offers molecular diagnostic and companion diagnostic testing for healthcare providers, hospitals, and in support of clinical trials. Our COVID-19 test is a qualitative real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) assay that detects RNA template from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This testing approach is a proven sensitive method to assess whether a person is infected with the COVID-19 virus. Acceptable specimen types include nasopharyngeal (NP) and oropharyngeal (OP) swabs sent in universal transport medium. Invivoscribe can provide collection kits consisting of NP swabs with UTM to facilitate testing for healthcare providers who face shortages in access to sampling devices. Further, COVID-19 test subjects can elect to enroll in our blood-based antibody testing study that leverages data from our internationally standardized assays which are currently performed in hundreds of clinical laboratories throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and ROW.

"Our team is excited to support the worldwide efforts in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We recognized a critical need to ramp up testing services to help mitigate the ongoing disruptions this pandemic has caused. Leveraging our 25 years of experience, we are pleased to offer high quality testing with rapid turnaround times and support.  Our focus is to serve the community by providing additional critical patient testing which is urgently needed at this time.", said Dr. Jeffrey E. Miller, CSO & CEO of Invivoscribe and LabPMM. "Further, the current worldwide availability and use of our proprietary next-generation immune receptor sequencing assays and bioinformatics software allow us to rapidly identify and track the immune response in subjects infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Using these large international datasets we can rapidly identify specific antibody paratopes generated in response to the virus to optimize point of care diagnostics and identify the best epitopes for vaccine production."

About Invivoscribe, Inc. and LabPMM, LLC.Invivoscribe is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics®. Invivoscribe and its wholly-owed LabPMM clinical laboratories are industry leaders in providing molecular products, services, and bioinformatic solutions to over 700 clinical laboratories in more than 160 countries. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, and provides expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services.

COVID-19 test information, requisition forms, and patient consent documents to allow ancillary testing in support of COVID-19 research currently being conducted at Invivoscribe and LabPMM can be downloaded by visiting: https://catalog.invivoscribe.com/product/covid-19-test/. To learn more please visit: www.invivoscribe.com or email: support@invivoscribe.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019746/Invivoscribe_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Mediagallery

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 30 aprile 2020 Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio, Positivi sono 75.732 più 598, i decessi più 93 I dati sull'andamento epidemiologico in regione Lombardia durante la conferenza stampa. / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Online Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Stasera in televisione c'è il ciclo American Tales. Oggi giovedì 30 aprile alle 21.20, su Rai4 (canale 21) arriva il film di Kathryn Bigelow “Detroit”, potente dramma ...

30.04.2020

Stasera in tv 30aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Prima visione in onda stasera giovedì 30 aprile, alle ore 21.20 su Rai3. Si tratta di un film biografico per raccontare la formazione del filosofo Karl Marx. “Il giovane Karl ...

30.04.2020

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33