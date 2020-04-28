Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

PharmaMar Has Announced That the Spanish Medicines Agency Has Authorized the APLICOV-PC Clinical Trial With Aplidin® (Plitidepsin) for the Treatment of Patients With COVID-19

comunicati

PharmaMar Has Announced That the Spanish Medicines Agency Has Authorized the APLICOV-PC Clinical Trial With Aplidin® (Plitidepsin) for the Treatment of Patients With COVID-19

28.04.2020 - 13:45

0

- The objective of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of plitidepsin in patients with COVID-19 requiring hospital admission

- Plitidepsin recently obtained positive results from in vitro studies on the human HCoV-229E coronavirus, carried out at the National Biotechnology Center (Centro Nacional de Biotecnología) of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)

MADRID, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) has announced the start of the APLICOV-PC clinical trial with Aplidin® (plitidepsin), for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, which has been authorized by the Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency (AEMPS).

This is a multicenter, randomized, parallel, open-label study to evaluate the safety profile and efficacy of three doses of plitidepsin in patients with COVID-19 requiring hospital admission.

Three hospitals from Madrid (Spain) will participate in the study. Three cohorts of patients with three different dose levels will be included in the study to assess the efficacy and safety of plitidepsin at each dose level administered in patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

During this first stage, 27 patients will be recruited, to whom three doses will be administered. The viral load of the patients will be measured before and after the treatment, as well as a series of other parameters for clinical evolution. If the results were positive at this early stage, the trial would continue at the optimal dose after discussion with the regulator, with a larger cohort of patients.

On March 13th, the Company announced the results of in vitro studies of plitidepsin on the human HCoV-229E coronavirus, which has a very similar multiplication and propagation mechanism to SARS-CoV-2, as they both use the eEF1A protein for their reproduction. The studies were carried out at the National Biotechnology Center of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) (see press release).

Plitidepsin acts by blocking the protein eEF1A, present in human cells, which is used by SARS-CoV-2 to reproduce and infect other cells. By means of this inhibition, the expectation is that reproduction of the virus inside the cell is prevented, making this propagation to the rest of the cells unviable.

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: lurbinectedin (PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160908/PharmaMar_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Mediagallery

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 30 aprile 2020 Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio, Positivi sono 75.732 più 598, i decessi più 93 I dati sull'andamento epidemiologico in regione Lombardia durante la conferenza stampa. / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Online Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Stasera in televisione c'è il ciclo American Tales. Oggi giovedì 30 aprile alle 21.20, su Rai4 (canale 21) arriva il film di Kathryn Bigelow “Detroit”, potente dramma ...

30.04.2020

Stasera in tv 30aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Prima visione in onda stasera giovedì 30 aprile, alle ore 21.20 su Rai3. Si tratta di un film biografico per raccontare la formazione del filosofo Karl Marx. “Il giovane Karl ...

30.04.2020

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33