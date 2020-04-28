Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

comunicati

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

28.04.2020 - 08:45

0

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind in Singapore, enables SCS clients to incorporate companies, see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports online, with more services available soon.

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-based CPA firm, has advanced to its next step of streamlining service offerings with a new cloud-based e-commerce platform, in light of the Singapore Government's SMEs Go Digital programme.

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind, enables SCS clients to see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports. The familiar e-commerce interface integrated into the company's website brings accounting to the next level, eliminating time-consuming back-and-forth between the firm and its clients while making prices and fees transparent.

"We are always looking for ways to make accounting simple. As a specialist for start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), we must streamline our accounting services to help them stay compliant and competitive without disrupting their day-to-day operations," said Alan Chang, Managing Director of SCS.

"With the adoption of cloud accounting software, we have been able to make reporting procedures much more efficient and generate consistent financial reports for our clients without breaking the bank," Chang added.

The digital transformation of its services has also propelled SCS to offer cost-effective plans to its SME clients, who need to reallocate resources to growth goals.

SMEs employ two-thirds of Singapore's workforce and contribute nearly half of the country's GDP, according to the Singapore Infocom Media Development Authority (IMDA).

IMDA's SMEs Go Digital programme aims at developing SME-friendly Industry Digital Plans to help these businesses seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Understanding SMEs' needs to focus on more pressing areas of operations SCS aims to support them to become agile with automated processes to achieve productivity, while ensuring compliance requirements.

Going paperless for accounting transactions not only removes the costs of printing and postage and speeds up the payment process, but also enhances SCS' and its clients' ESG commitment by reducing paper waste.

In addition, for the first time, SCS' online services include helping businesses incorporate a company and open a bank account in Singapore without travelling, significantly saving paperwork, time and money for customers. Phase 2 of SCS digital expansion will see the gradual introduction of new accounting and tax related services to the platform, ensuring ease and convenience for companies looking to digitise their operations.

To incorporate a new company or to order accounting services with ease, please visit SCS' new website at https://scs-cpa.com/

About SCS

Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd (SCS) is a Singapore-based CPA firm with over 20 years of combined experience. The company provides professional bookkeeping and accounting outsource services, corporate and personal income tax, goods and services tax (GST), payroll, company incorporation and other compliance expert services.

SCS is a Registered Filing Agent with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA).

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Marcello Cirilli rivela: "Adriana Volpe chiese 100 euro"

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Mediagallery

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Covid, Borrelli: "Rischio da spostamenti? No se regole rispettate" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Mai vista emergenza così intensa" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Cts: "Dati molto confortanti, direzione giusta" La conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli, e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 30 aprile 2020 Regione Lombardia, cala ancora il contagio, Positivi sono 75.732 più 598, i decessi più 93 I dati sull'andamento epidemiologico in regione Lombardia durante la conferenza stampa. / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Online Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile, su Rai4 i film Detroit e Dark night: storie di violenza dalle cronache americane

Stasera in televisione c'è il ciclo American Tales. Oggi giovedì 30 aprile alle 21.20, su Rai4 (canale 21) arriva il film di Kathryn Bigelow “Detroit”, potente dramma ...

30.04.2020

Stasera in tv 30aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Televisione

Stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: su Rai 3 il giovane Karl Marx in prima visione. La formazione del filosofo

Prima visione in onda stasera giovedì 30 aprile, alle ore 21.20 su Rai3. Si tratta di un film biografico per raccontare la formazione del filosofo Karl Marx. “Il giovane Karl ...

30.04.2020

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33