Vaporesso is taking actions to fight against the epidemic of COVID-19

28.04.2020 - 08:45

— Although the numbers of infected cases are still rising, we need to have faith that as long as we are united in our efforts, we will not be defeated. What we have to focus on now is staying calm, staying safe, respecting social distancing and sanitation measures, and helping others however we can.  -- Niki Zhang, Marketing Director of Vaporesso

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaporesso as a well-recognized vaping brand, which was created by the world-leading atomization company SMOORE in 2015, is taking action to assist its customers in getting through the tough start of 2020. Facing the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, Vaporesso has purchased over 100,000 masks and sent them to distributors, V shops, online influencers, and official website users for free.

Currently, Vaporesso is concerned with the emergence of epidemics overseas and has formulated a series of preventive measures for partners and customers.

Firstly, multiple online seminars have been held by Vaporesso to share information regarding China's epidemic status and prevention measures after work resumption, clarifying how to run the business in the current circumstances.

Secondly, Vaporesso provides customers with information package services and uses several platforms like their website and social media accounts to distribute manuals and live stream to raise awareness about epidemic prevention.

Vaporesso is also concerned with the emotional well-being of its customers, they're producing entertainment content and videos to show their support and urge people to "Stay safe! Together we will get through this!".

Staying home with your OSMALL Kits

Vaporesso evoked people's awareness of the importance of staying home. Allied with other online platforms, Vaporesso has more than 10,000 OSMALL kits prepared for its customers to help them chill during the staying. Available from April 15th to May 15th, vapers who have reached the legal vaping age can get a chance to receive the OSMALL for free.

Additional Initiatives above Vaporesso

As the parent company of Vaporesso, SMOORE is cooperating with AIM ImmunoTech during the critical period of the global fight against the epidemic, jointly entered into a Material Transfer and Research Agreement (MTA) and currently are developing the atomization treatment method of Ampligen drugs. Ampligen has potential as a prophylactic/early-onset therapeutic against COVID-19. (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/aim-immunotech-shenzhen-smoore-technology-170000604.html?guccounter=1) It has been approved for ME / CFS in Argentina and has undergone phase 3 clinical trials in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160210/vaporesso.jpg

