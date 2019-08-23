Edicola

RENOVA wins Red Dot Award for Brands & Communication Design

23.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- RENOVA's Creative Director Jack Sanders believes that one of RENOVA's main goals is to improve the lives of its users effectively and efficiently. The branding consists of relaxing imagery and natural colors, providing similar feelings associated with the related products.

Other integral members of the team at RENOVA include Senior Designer Maggie Wu, Art Director Kendo Gao, and Web Designer Tony Tang who worked tirelessly to make the concept a reality.

The Red Dot awards ceremony will take place on November 1st in Berlin.

About RENOVA

RENOVA, which launched June 5, 2018, focuses on quality refillable pod devices, to fit the needs of the e-cigarette industry. RENOVA drove its success with the 'ZERO', introducing its patented Press to Fill system and made the best use of VAPORESSO's renowned CCELL coil.

For more information about RENOVA visit: https://www.renovavapor.com

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO is a leading atomization company with quality design and innovation in the global e-cigarette industry. With their continuous research into core technologies, VAPORESSO defines its strength inside a sleek and modern exterior - a sophisticated yet stylish brand.

About Red Dot

Founded in 1955 by German design association Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, Red Dot is one of the design industry's most recognized awards. With its intention of finding the best in design and creative ideas from designers, agencies, and companies, Red Dot attracts over 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries each year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964126/RENOVA_Red_Dot_Award.jpg  

I medici salvano bimbo di 2 anni e mezzo

Allagamenti, fulmini
e sottopassi in tilt

Bloccato mentre sta per lanciarsi nel fiume

Mattarella: governo stabile in tempi brevi o si torna al voto

Roma, 23 ago. (askanews) - Il Paese è di fronte ad una "rottura polemica" tra i due partiti della maggioranza. Di fronte a questo la soluzione è soltanto un governo che "ottenga la fiducia del Parlamento". Ci sono inizative, interlocuzioni fra alcuni partiti politici "per una intesa in Parlamento per un nuovo governo". Altri partiti hanno chiesto "ulteriori verifiche" e per questo - di fronte ad ...

 
Morisi, lo spin doctor social di Salvini, segue e 'registra' discorso capitano al Quirinale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 23 agosto 2019 22-08-19 Morisi lo spin doctor social di Salvini segue e 'registra' discorso capitano al Quirinale Le Consultazioni al Quirinale. Mentre Matteo Salvini interveniva al Quirinale, lo spin doctor social Luca Morisi seguiva dal fondo dela salone delle consultazioni il discorso del Capitano e registrava i principali momnenti. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Mattarella: "Senza intesa in Parlamento ritorno alle urne"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Mattarella senza intesa in Parlamento ritorno alle urne Le parole del Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella al termine del primo giro di consultazioni. Da martedì 27 agosto si terranno nuovi incontri al Quirinale. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mattarella: "Tempo ai partiti per trovare un'intesa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Mattarella tempo ai partiti per trovare un'intesa Le parole del Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella al termine del primo giro di consultazioni. Da martedì 27 agosto si terranno nuovi incontri al Quirinale. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Si è spento a 89 anni il maestro Sergio Perticaroli

Il maestro Sergio Perticaroli in una foto di diversi anni fa

Musica classica in lutto

Si è spento a 89 anni il maestro Sergio Perticaroli

Lutto nel mondo della musica classica. E' morto a Roma, dopo una lunga malattia, il maestro Sergio Perticaroli. Pianista italiano nato nel 1930, fra i massimi del Novecento, ...

21.08.2019

Spoleto

Le riprese di don Matteo
tornano il 30 settembre

Don Matteo torna a Spoleto. Quando? Il 30 settembre per il secondo blocco di riprese gli attori della fiction di Terence Hill, che trasformeranno ancora piazza Duomo e ...

15.08.2019

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

IL FATTO

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 agosto 2019 Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene' E' morta all'età di 40 anni Nadia Toffa, la conduttrice delle Iene che da anni ...

13.08.2019

