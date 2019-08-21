Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud

- As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries. This partnership further strengthens Infosys' capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market.

Other services offered as part of the MSP program include:

"Cloud has been a key focus area for our clients and Infosys, and we continue to invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients to navigate their digital transformation journeys," said David Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head Infosys Partner Ecosystem. "This enhanced partnership with Google Cloud is an example of how we are helping enterprises as they look to the cloud for digital transformation. Enterprises will significantly benefit from the best in class, highly secure and reliable cloud platform of Google Cloud and Infosys' expertise in data, AI, analytics, workload migration and cloud deployments."

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Infosys and to recognize their expertise in managed services," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Customers increasingly want to move mission-critical workloads to Google Cloud. Infosys' experience and knowledge in cloud migration, particularly with priority workloads such as SAP applications and in hybrid cloud deployments, will be a valuable resource for customers as they modernize business processes on Google Cloud."

This announcement expands upon Infosys' status as a Premier Google Cloud partner, offering solutions integrated with Google Cloud accelerating digital transformation for enterprises around the globe.

