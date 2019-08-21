Edicola

86% of Users Quit Shopping Apps After 4 Weeks: New Research From CleverTap

21.08.2019 - 13:15

- MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full-stack customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize customer lifetime value, today released the Industry Benchmarks for Ecommerce Apps. For ecommerce brands, high customer acquisition costs (CACs) and price-sensitive buyers impact the overall customer lifetime value and profitability due to low retention. With low entry and exit barriers, customers have a plethora of options to choose from even within niche categories.

The benchmark report, which analyses 3.1 billion data points across 18 million devices and 15 million unique users, provides insights that will help growth teams benchmark their app's performance against some of the most successful ecommerce apps. The report also covers strategies to help you improve user engagement and retention.

Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing at CleverTap said, "The cut-throat competition in the ecommerce industry makes it crucial for brands to deliver a superior customer experience. Our research indicates that ecommerce brands are losing customers faster than acquiring them. On average, shopping apps lose 86% of users within the first 4 weeks of download." "Without focusing on retention, brands are trying to fill a leaky bucket, focusing on acquiring more users that don't stick around for long. This impacts the top line as well as customer lifetime value for these brands," she added.

The benchmark report provides insights on how users flow from one lifecycle stage to another and provides recommendations to increase repeat purchase rate and hence user retention. Some of the other highlights from the report include:

The report can be downloaded here. About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize customer lifetime value. Over 8,000 consumerbrands around the world, including Vodafone, Hotstar, Carousell, Zilingo, TataCLiQ, Domino's Pizza, GO-JEK, Fandango, and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle.

CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.comor follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media contact:Ketan Pandit+(91)9881127137ketan@clevertap.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg  

In fiamme nella notte50 rotoloni di fieno

Meteo, continua il caldo africano ma poi arrivano i temporali

Muore anziano travolto dal trattore

La conferenza dei robot a Pechino, dalla chirurgia alla sicurezza

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - Robot per tutti i gusti alla conferenza mondiale dei robot di Pechino Capaci di trasformarsi, sollevare, carezzare e giocare coi bambini, forse in vista di babysitter del futuro; volare a imitazione degli uccelli. Robot a quattro zampe come animali da compagnia, robot per interventi chirurgici di alta precisione, e robot che sviluppano gli arti artificiali (da 3:06). ...

 
Sulle tracce di Roberto Bolano, un film per Festivaletteratura

Milano, 21 ago. (askanews) - Raccontare uno scrittore reale andando sulle tracce di uno dei suoi personaggi. Cercare Roberto Bolano, il leggendario romanziere cileno oggi diventato di culto globale, seguendo la vicenda di Arturo Belano, un suo alter ego letterario, nonché uno dei due Detective selvaggi nell'omonimo, memorabile, romanzo. Tra i film che ogni anno vengono proiettati a ...

 
Damiano (Pd): Renzi? Deciderà lui quello che vuole fare

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - "Renzi? Quello che fa lui lo sa lui. Mi pare che gli scenari siano di tutti i tipi: ha più volte annunciato, faccio o non faccio, lascio o non lascio. Deciderà lui quello che vuole fare. L'importante è che il partito abbia una direzione e che il segretario sia in grado di esercitare la linea del partito". Lo ha detto il dirigente del Pd Casare Damiano

 

Si è spento a 89 anni il maestro Sergio Perticaroli

Lutto nel mondo della musica classica. E' morto a Roma, dopo una lunga malattia, il maestro Sergio Perticaroli. Pianista italiano nato nel 1930, fra i massimi del Novecento, ...

21.08.2019

Spoleto

Le riprese di don Matteo
Don Matteo torna a Spoleto. Quando? Il 30 settembre per il secondo blocco di riprese gli attori della fiction di Terence Hill, che trasformeranno ancora piazza Duomo e ...

15.08.2019

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 agosto 2019 Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene' E' morta all'età di 40 anni Nadia Toffa, la conduttrice delle Iene che da anni ...

13.08.2019

