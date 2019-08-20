Edicola

IMKAN Awards China's CNTC as Main Contractor for Pixel Project in Makers District on Reem Island

20.08.2019 - 13:45

- ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Chinese construction company China Nantong Sanjian Construction Group (CNTC), has been awarded as the main contractor for IMKAN's Pixel project in Abu Dhabi. IMKAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is a research-based real estate developer with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning three continents.

CNTC has been in operation for more than 60 years and is one of China's largest construction companies with a presence in over 35 countries.

IMKAN's CEO, Walid El-Hindi said: "Our companies' union mirrors the close relationship between the UAE and China. Abu Dhabi is a hub for global trade and the UAE is set to play a pivotal role in the China Belt and Road Initiative."

CNTC's Vice President, Xinrong Xu said: "We welcome this collaboration. China and the UAE enjoy a symbiotic relationship that encompasses culture, investment and trade and is underpinned by a deep understanding of the important role we both play in the region's economic development and prosperity."

CNTC, who have received the Luban Award, more than 15 times, have aided in projects such as Shanghai Center Building; terminals at both Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing International airports, the Russian Federal Building, the Bangalore President tower and the Togolese Parliament Building.

The hybrid of international companies involved in Pixel's construction and design reflects the progressive nature of the UAE's capital. IMKAN have partnered with world-renowned Dutch architectural firm, MVRDV who share the developer's research-based ethos and like IMKAN, are known for embedding the principles of place-making into their practice. MVRDV have been involved in many globally renowned projects including the remarkable Tianjin Binhai Library in Chin, Seoullo 7017 Skygarden in Seoul. The award-winning designers are also behind Bulgari's flagship store in Kuala Lumpur and Future Towers project in Pune, India. 

Work on Pixel's seven towers is scheduled for completion in Q4 2021. The vibrant neighborhood offers a mixed-use, amenity-rich, walkable community structured around a plaza and will be made up of 525 residential units. Its unique towers will comprise of interactive public areas such as co-working spaces. Along with 26 exciting amenities; Pixel offers homegrown F&B, retail and creative hubs. For more information please visit IMKAN'S Pixel website or reach out to the IMKAN team on hello@imkan.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962933/Cam_Central_Plaza_Pixel.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962934/Cam_Aerial.jpg

 

