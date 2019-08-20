Edicola

Marken Launches Clinical Home Healthcare Services

20.08.2019 - 12:16

0

- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today that its nursing services for home-based clinical trials are now operational in most key markets around the world, which can be integrated into its already well-established logistics network. The home healthcare offering extends its existing direct to patient logistics services. The expanded services will now include: clinical drug storage, direct-to-patient delivery, biologic sample collection, central pharmacy and home care / nursing services.

The new service has been developed in conjunction with all applicable regulations and guidelines which apply when running clinical trials in multiple countries.  These regulations include: HIPAA and other internationally-equivalent data privacy laws, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and validation of computer systems.  New operating software and a new set of Standard Operating Procedures have been developed with strict training requirements. The new operating software will reduce the paper-based study visit documentation, enable real-time, secure document transmission and improve project oversight.

The new home healthcare services can be integrated with Marken's other services such as: storage of clinical drug product in its depot network, utilization of its central pharmacy services and coordination with its global courier services. These integrated services can be combined to create customizable, study specific solutions for increased quality and cost efficiency.

Wes Wheeler, CEO of Marken said, "We are excited to launch our new home healthcare service on a global scale. Decentralized clinical trials are becoming more common and we are working to ensure that we meet the needs of our clients as they transform their own industry. We see our home-based nursing network as an important new service which can improve patient recruitment, patient retention, and a more integrated solution."

About Marken Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 51 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,000 staff members manage 80,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732970/MARKEN_Logo.jpg

