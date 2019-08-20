Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Venture Global Announces Financial Close for Calcasieu Pass LNG

20.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners provided a $1.3 billion equity investment for the project.  The lender group for the company's $5.8 billion construction financing includes the world's leading Asian, European and North American project finance banks.  The lenders who provided funding at closing are Banco Santander, S.A, Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, ING Capital LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Natixis, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. 

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "Our goal has always been to lower the cost of electricity by delivering clean, low-cost LNG to the world.  The closing of our financing is the culmination of years of hard work, and we want to sincerely thank our Venture Global team, our construction partners, our foundation customers, our lenders and advisors, Cameron Parish and our local partners in Louisiana."

Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.  The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project and the 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, both in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Venture Global for the transaction.  Latham & Watkins LLP served as counsel to Venture Global and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovato morto in bagno con la gola tagliata

Trovato morto in bagno con la gola tagliata

Mancano camionisti, aziende in difficoltà

Mancano camionisti, aziende in difficoltà

La scuola è pericolosa, il sindaco trasferisce 160 studenti

La scuola è pericolosa, il sindaco trasferisce 160 studenti

Mediagallery

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Twitter e Facebook hanno bloccato gli account che postano disinformazione cinese su quanto sta accadendo a Hong Kong. Twitter ha annunciato di aver rimosso 936 account usati per "seminare discordia politica a Hong Kong". Il sito ha detto che questi account sono basati in Cina e sono parte di un tentativo coordinato di minare "la legittimità e le posizioni politiche del ...

 
In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Oltre 470mila ettari di foreste, campi e praterie in Bolivia, sono stati bruciati in seguito a un vasto incendio che si sta avvicinando al confine con il Paraguay. Le autorità temono ora danni maggiori a causa dei venti e della siccità.

 
Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

Bologna, 20 ago. (askanews) - Sono immagini meravigliose e agghiaccianti al tempo stesso, una documentazione implacabile, ma di altissimo profilo visivo, dell'impronta che l'uomo lascia sulla Terra. La Fondazione MAST di Bologna ha inaugurato la mostra multimediale "Anthropocene", che presenta le fotografie di Edward Burtynsky e i film di Jennifer Baichwal e Nicolas De Pencier. Un progetto che si ...

 
Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Prosegue, di fronte alle coste di Lampedusa, l'attesa della nave Open Arms, da 19 giorni ferma a poche centinaia di metri dalla riva, in attesa che da Roma arrivi il via libera per sbarcare i migranti salvati nelle scorse settimane nel Canale di Sicilia. Altri nove migranti sono stati fatti sbarcare dalla nave per motivi di salute. Uno di loro accusava un'aritmia ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Spoleto

Le riprese di don Matteo
tornano il 30 settembre

Don Matteo torna a Spoleto. Quando? Il 30 settembre per il secondo blocco di riprese gli attori della fiction di Terence Hill, che trasformeranno ancora piazza Duomo e ...

15.08.2019

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

IL FATTO

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 agosto 2019 Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene' E' morta all'età di 40 anni Nadia Toffa, la conduttrice delle Iene che da anni ...

13.08.2019

Cento anni di moda

++++GUARDA E FOTO ++++++

Cento anni di moda

A palazzo della penna di Perugia è in corso di svolgimento la mostra Gli italiani e la moda 1860 – 1960, curata da Alberto Manodori Sagredo con la collaborazione scientifica ...

11.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33