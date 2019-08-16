Edicola

Global market of dietary supplement is welcoming a rising star GLYMATE

16.08.2019 - 15:15

0

- Glymate™ is an intense cellular regeneration dietary supplement that benefits the human body at multiple levels, and its patented key ingredient differentiates itself from other products. Our cellular regeneration technology promotes healthy insulin sensitivity and production which helps to break down glucose from food and transfer to energy†. When Glymate™ is consumed consistently, it helps our body energized and promotes bodyweight loss†. It is currently available through the company website and Amazon; we are also working with distributors for greater market access worldwide.

Today, there are more than 400 millions of people in the world are suffering from diabetes and the number of people who have high sugar blood level to prediabetes condition is much greater. "It's urgent that we take swift action to effectively treat and prevent this serious disease," a statement from the CDC reads. Glymate has dedicated years of research and numerous trials specifically to help the urgent needs of humans to address and prevent the seriousness of this problem. Glymate™ uses only all-natural ingredients, it is dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, wheat-free, no sugar, no preservatives and it's manufactured by Robinson in California. Its uniquely formulated soft gel with its proprietary patented regeneration technology is designed to help improve and balance blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels by promoting healthy lipid metabolism†. It is carefully blended to increase the solubility and absorbency of the active ingredients. Glymate™'s key ingredient affects the body at the molecular level and has a variety of functions inside cells†.

About Glymate™ Corp.

The Glymate™ Corp. is a privately held company, a global leader in health and wellness backed by a proven track record in its patented key ingredient. As a marketer and online seller of dietary supplements, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high-quality product backed by science. 

To learn more about Glymate™, please visit https://www.glymateusa.com. Follow Glymate™ on Instagram now at @glymate_usa.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959709/Glymate_Logo.jpg

