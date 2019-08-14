Edicola

Conagen Expands Portfolio Beyond Gamma-Decalactone to 20 new non-GMO Lactones

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagen, a Boston-based biotechnology company focusing on research and development, announced today its breakthrough development in the commercial production of natural aromatic compound, γ-Decalactone from natural substrates using its proprietary technology. Found in many ripe fruits and particularly peaches, γ-Decalactone is a versatile compound used commercially in formulations with distinctive fruit flavors of peach, apricot and strawberry in food, beverage, fragrance, nutrition, renewable materials, and pharmaceutical markets.

The technology created for the γ-Decalactone product provides for more than 20 different lactones, many of which have not been available commercially because of a lack of reliable sources. This positions the company as a leader in the world of ingredient development. "The strengthening and expansion of Conagen's lactone production platform will better meet consumers' demand for nature-based, clean ingredients," said Oliver Yu, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Conagen.

The compound is a member of a much larger family of lactones. Variations in the structures of lactones define their unique sensory properties with mainly fruity and buttery characteristics. These diverse characteristics create a wider spectrum of application options for manufacturers that use lactone flavors in their products.

"Conagen's lactone products are natural and non-GMO, making them ideal for use in a variety of consumer products," said Vice President of Research and Development, Casey Lippmeier, Ph.D.

For the last 10 years, Conagen has successfully developed one of the largest portfolios of ingredient products for its customers. 

About Conagen

Conagen is a leader in bioengineering. The company's scientists and engineers use the latest synthetic biology tools to design metabolic pathways, improve production organisms, and optimize production procedures. It focuses on bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavor and fragrance, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. For more information, visit the official company website at www.conagen-inc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959474/Conagen_Decalactone.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959473/Conagen_Logo.jpg

