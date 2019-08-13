Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

KJK Sports Announces the Completion of the Purchase of 100% of Baltic Bicycle Trade UAB

13.08.2019 - 09:45

0

-  

 

Kustaa Äimä, managing partner of KJK Management stated, "We are thrilled to add Baltic Vairas to the KJK Sports portfolio. This strengthens KJK Sports' position as the leading bicycle producer in the European market. The acquisition of Baltic Vairas opens significant synergy options with Leader 96 and also brings valuable contacts and know-how." Further, Jeffrey Tirman, CEO of KJK Sports commented that, "With the purchase of Baltik Vairas, in combination Leader 96, KJK Sports is now the largest contract bicycle manufacturer in Europe, with current annual production in excess of 550,000 units (including both regular and e-bikes), and capacity of nearly 1,000,000 bicycles." Žilvinas Dubasas, CEO of Baltik Vairas also commented that, "We are excited to be joining the KJK Sports group of companies and look forward to cross-platform fertilisation of branding and marketing ideas, as well as achieving synergies and gaining access to new competencies."

The COBALT Law Firm and EY, both based in Vilnius, acted as legal and financial advisors for KJK.

ABOUT KJK Sports. KJK Sports is a Luxembourg-based sporting goods holding company focused on the active outdoor sporting goods segment with existing investments in Elan d.o.o. (winter sports and sailing), Tahe Outdoors (water sports) and Leader 96 (bicycles). The KJK Sports group of companies generate roughly €300m in revenue and employ nearly 3,000 workers in 6 European countries. For more information please email info@kjksports.com or visit www.kjksports.com

ABOUT KJK. KJK Fund III S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, launched in 2018, is a EUR 250 million private equity fund focused on the Balkan and Baltic regions. KJK Management SA is a Luxembourg-based Alternative Investment Fund Manager founded in 2010. For more information about KJK Management, please visit www.kjkmanagement.com.   

KJK Sports 9, rue Jean-Pierre SauvageL-2514, Luxembourg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930946/KJK_Sports_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Aereo perde pezzi in volo, folignati a bordo

Aereo perde pezzi in volo, folignati a bordo

Auto in fiammesulla variante

Auto in fiamme
sulla variante

Incidente stradale, due feriti

Incidente stradale, due feriti

Mediagallery

Addio a Nadia Toffa, morta a 40 anni dopo battaglia col cancro

Addio a Nadia Toffa, morta a 40 anni dopo battaglia col cancro

Milano, 13 ago. (askanews) - L'annuncio della morte come il racconto della sua malattia passa dai social network. Nadia Toffa, popolare conduttrice delle Iene se ne è andata. E' proprio la pagina Facebook del programma tv di Italia 1, a dare la notizia con un lungo post: "E forse ora qualcuno potrebbe pensare che hai perso, ma chi ha vissuto come te, non perde mai. Hai combattuto a testa alta, ...

 
Salvini: "Non c è altra maggioranza. Si voti il prima possibile"

Salvini: "Non c è altra maggioranza. Si voti il prima possibile"

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - "Noi chiediamo che si voti il prima possibile, poi saranno gli italiani a scegliere un Governo che duri cinque anni e che fa, perchè negli ultimi mesi tra no, litigi, insulti, blocchi, no alla Tav, no alle Olimpiadi, no alla giustizia, non all'autonomia, no alle riforme: l'Italia non può permetterselo". Lo ha detto Matteo Salvini al temine della riunione con i gruppi ...

 
Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'
IL FATTO

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 agosto 2019 Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene' E' morta all'età di 40 anni Nadia Toffa, la conduttrice delle Iene che da anni combatteva contro il cancro. La sua lotta era diventata simbolo di speranza per molti. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Schianto, feriti anche due bambini
INCIDENTE ALL'INCROCIO

Schianto, feriti anche due bambini

Nelle foto di Stefano Principi la scena dell'incidente avvenuto intorno alle 23 di lunedì 12 agosto 2019 a Terni, all'incrocio tra via Lungonera e via Turati, dove da oltre un mese non funziona il semaforo. Feriti, in modo non grave, due bambini di 4 e 5 anni e la loro mamma di 32, accompagnati al pronto soccorso.

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

IL FATTO

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 agosto 2019 Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene' E' morta all'età di 40 anni Nadia Toffa, la conduttrice delle Iene che da anni ...

13.08.2019

Cento anni di moda

++++GUARDA E FOTO ++++++

Cento anni di moda

A palazzo della penna di Perugia è in corso di svolgimento la mostra Gli italiani e la moda 1860 – 1960, curata da Alberto Manodori Sagredo con la collaborazione scientifica ...

11.08.2019

Maxi operazione riporta " a casa" la Madonna con bambino del Pinturicchio

Perugia

Maxi operazione riporta " a casa" la Madonna con bambino del Pinturicchio

Dopo trent'anni il dipinto attribuito, quasi con certezza al Pinturicchio, ritorna al legittimo proprietario perugino grazie a una maxi operazione condotta dai carabinieri ...

09.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33