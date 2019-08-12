Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Xinhua Silk Road: Inaugural Fortune Global Sustainability Forum to be held in SW China's Yuxi in early Sept.

12.08.2019 - 16:45

0

- With the theme of Green Grows Up: Forging A New Environmental Consensus, this three-day forum will focus on the convergence of energy, technology, and sustainability, convening senior leaders in business, government, NGOs, and academia from around the world. The sessions in Yunnan will provide a broad international perspective on the most pressing sustainability issues the humanity is facing.

The selection of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi as the site for the forum was announced after Yunnan provincial government, the American Fortune Magazine, and CMC Inc. signed an agreement to jointly hold this event in December of 2018.

Yuxi city is endowed with a good ecological environment. Its forest coverage rate is 57.3 percent, and the air quality ranks among the top cities in China. With an average elevation of 1,500 meters, the city is enclosed by beautiful mountains and lakes, among which, Fuxian Lake, the site for the upcoming event, is one of China's deepest freshwater lakes.

Many international events have been held in the city, including the first China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, the 2018 Fareast 28R World Championship, and the Poly-2018 Fuxian Lake International Half Marathon.

Zhang Guohua, deputy governor of Yunnan province, said that as a low-carbon and ecological demonstration province in China, Yunnan boasts a green economy development concept highly compatible with the theme of the 2019 Fortune Global Sustainability Forum.

Yunnan will make full use of the international exchange platform offered by this forum to share its experience of sustainable development with the international community, and promote the construction of ecological civilization and green industry, noted Zhang.

According to Alan Murray, chief content officer of Time Inc., and editor of Fortune Magazine, Fortune's cooperation with Yunnan on holding the forum is not only because the province is China's gateway to South Asia and Southeast Asia, but also because it is a model for green development and sustainable development.

John Needham, managing director of Fortune Global Forum, also agreed that Yunnan's sustainable development strategy and ecological construction achievements are a model for the rest of the world.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/307600.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959191/Fuxian_Lake.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Aereo perde pezzi in volo, folignati a bordo

Aereo perde pezzi in volo, folignati a bordo

Meteo, fiammata africana: gli esperti indicano la durata

Meteo, fiammata africana: gli esperti indicano la durata

Si ribalta autotrenocarico di frutta

Si ribalta autotreno
carico di frutta

Mediagallery

Bloccati i voli in partenza da aeroporto Hong Kong

Bloccati i voli in partenza da aeroporto Hong Kong

Hong Kong, 12 ago. (askanews) - Le autorità aeroportuali di Hong Kong hanno ordinato la cancellazione di tutti i voli in partenza da Hong Kong per il resto della giornata, dopo che lo scalo asiatico è stato invaso da manifestanti anti-governativi con striscioni e cartelli neri. I dimostranti hanno lanciato un appello a invadere con un milione di persone l'aeroporto, dopo che ieri ci sono stati ...

 
Turisti e murales ai quartieri spagnoli. Napoli invoca Totò

Turisti e murales ai quartieri spagnoli. Napoli invoca Totò

Napoli, 12 ago. (askanews) - Totò vestito da donna come in "Totò truffa '62", Pino Daniele, Massimo Troisi, ma anche non napoletani come Diego Maradona e Lucio Dalla. I quartieri spagnoli, a Napoli, si colorano di volti noti dello spettacolo e dello sport, con murales realizzati con l'intento di attirare sempre più turisti e riqualificare l'area a ridosso di via Toledo. Omaggio, dunque, ai ...

 
Governo, l'assemblea congiunta dei gruppi parlamentari M5S

Governo, l'assemblea congiunta dei gruppi parlamentari M5S

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - Nervosismo fuori dalla Camera dove si è riunita l'assemblea congiunta dei gruppi parlamentari del M5S, convocata per analizzare la situazione politica all'indomani dello strappo di Matteo Salvini. A parlare il ministro alle infrastrutture e trasporti Danilo Toninelli e il sottosegretario agli affari esteri Manlio Di Stefano. "L'egoismo di Salvini manda a gambe all'aria ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Cento anni di moda

++++GUARDA E FOTO ++++++

Cento anni di moda

A palazzo della penna di Perugia è in corso di svolgimento la mostra Gli italiani e la moda 1860 – 1960, curata da Alberto Manodori Sagredo con la collaborazione scientifica ...

11.08.2019

Maxi operazione riporta " a casa" la Madonna con bambino del Pinturicchio

Perugia

Maxi operazione riporta " a casa" la Madonna con bambino del Pinturicchio

Dopo trent'anni il dipinto attribuito, quasi con certezza al Pinturicchio, ritorna al legittimo proprietario perugino grazie a una maxi operazione condotta dai carabinieri ...

09.08.2019

Pinturicchio, il ministro Bonisoli alla Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

Perugia

Pinturicchio, il ministro Bonisoli alla Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

Il ministro per i Beni e le Attività culturali, Alberto Bonisoli, sarà a Perugia venerdì 9 agosto, alle 10.30, per una visita istituzionale alla Galleria Nazionale ...

09.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33